Save 35% off for 5 days only!

Tonight, I am having my second Informed Choice Livestream and what I’ve seen over the last few weeks (actually, I have been aware of this issue for years and years, but it has become really obvious to me), is that there is a great need on the part of volunteer-run organisations for help and a corresponding need on the part of people who want to do good but don’t know where to put their energies and how to get involved.

So…tonight, we are going to be discussing how to be an activist. What can YOU do to move the needle and how just one person can make all the difference in the world!

I have asked a few people for the names of groups that are crying out for help and I have a short list below. If you also have an idea or an organisation you’d like to suggest, please put it in the comments and I will add that to the list.

I plan on finding a way to make a page on Substack that you can refer back to and share with others going forward.

The government fears us working together more than almost anything else. And I live to make the government afraid, to be honest, because in my mind at least, they are not our friends or allies but our enemies.

So here is what I’ve got so far:

Australian Vaccination-risks Network, Inc. (You knew I’d have to say that, right?)

The VaxXed Bus will soon be on the road again. It is currently getting some much-needed TLC after being parked up for about 18 months. When the tour starts, your help in publicising it in your local areas and, if there is a call for volunteers on site, putting your hand up to assist, that would be great. Of course, signing up for their free newsletter (avn.org.au - about 1/3 of the way down the page - you can’t miss it) and joining as a member if you can afford it, is always appreciated.

The Forest of the Fallen

This is a group of volunteers in every State and Territory who put up displays with the stories of those who have been killed or injured by the COVID experimental injections. This is one of the most powerful and heartbreaking ways to raise awareness about the reality of vaccine harms.

If you would like to get involved or find out more, please fill in the form on their website at this page.

Leave a comment

Nourish Street, Inc.

I’m sure there are many other organisations like Nourish Street. To quote from their website:

Nourish Street Inc. is a grassroots charity led by the Haywood family and powered by the local community, providing essential support to people experiencing homelessness across Brisbane’s Northside.​ Our work is entirely funded by the community, enabling our volunteers to deliver food, supplies, and dignity to those most in need.

It is shameful that in a country like Australia, formerly the lucky country, there are so many individuals and families without a roof over their head or enough food to make a meal. I applaud oranisations like Nourish Street and would be very happy to share more like this if you can let me know about them. Nourish Street also has a Facebook page that you can find here.

The People’s Revolution

When it comes to grass-roots activism, my friend Tristan van Rye (Triccy) embodies the word better than almost anyone I know. The People’s Revolution (TPR) has organised events and rallies in many different locations and has motivated people to stand up and be brave.

They are actively seeking volunteers right now so if you would like to find out about volunteering opportunities, I encourage you to fill out their volunteer form on this page. You can also join the organisation and buy merch from them at the website which all helps to find their activities.

Share

Parents with Questions

Started during COVID by a group of parents with incredible talent at organising and getting messages out, Parents with Questions has been working diligently behind the scenes ever since.

Adam Gibson, one of the founding members, will be speaking with me on the Informed Choice vodcast in the very near future. He brings a great deal of energy and ideas that sit firmly outside the box with him so I recommend watching that event when it’s on. The timing is not set yet but it should be fairly soon.

I received an email from Adam this morning with details on their latest initiative. I will paste the information below and we will be discussing it further when we talk. But in the meantime, if you have 10 minutes, I urge you to send out the 2 letters linked below.

This Is Our Chance To Finish What We Started During the urgency of the kids’ vaccine rollout, we tried everything— Legal challenges (blocked). Mainstream ads (censored). Social media (shut down). But one thing worked : People power. Parents, grandparents, concerned citizens... talking, sharing, handing out flyers and posting letters. So that’s what we’re doing—one last time. And we need your help. We’ve created two letters with the help of a leading psychologist. One for your doctor, one for your pharmacist. They’re simple. Calm. Factual. They explain the TGA’s updated advice. They ask the questions that deserve to be asked. This isn’t about revenge. It’s not about being right. It’s about drawing a line under this whole sorry chapter, with the result that no Australian child ever gets injected with this damaging vaccine ever again. Here’s What To Do Download the two letters (Doctor + Pharmacist) Print them. Read them. Sign them in ink. Put them in an envelope. Write the name and “Private & Confidential” on the front. Add a stamp. Send it. Letter to Doctor Letter to Pharmacist That’s it. 10 minutes. A couple of dollars in stamps. No protests. No drama. Just a quiet, powerful act of civic responsibility. And if you’re part of a freedom group or community, please spread the word to others in your group or social channel. We have 130,000 doctors in Australia. Let’s make sure every one of them hears this. This Is It. The Final Hurrah. After this, we can move forward in the knowledge we did all we could. We protected our kids, and others... now we can focus on raising our kids in truth and strength. And we never have to fight this same battle again. Because for the first time, the referee has changed the rules back in our favour... and if we act now, this could be the final blow that ends it, potentially for other age groups as well. Like in my favourite film, Rob Roy— The hero looks beaten. Broken. On his knees. But then he finds one last burst of strength… and strikes the winning blow. This is that moment for us. Please join us - send one last letter today and become the shield that protects an innocent child from potential harm. And thank you for your patience, courage, resilience, commitment and support.

That’s the last organisation I have in my list. I know there are dozens more at least so please help me out by sharing them in the comment section below.

See you all tonight, you wonderful bunch of freedom fighters!

Share

Leave a comment