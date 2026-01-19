Buy me a coffee

I only just heard of this so please excuse the late notice. Parliament is most probably already debating the split Hate Speech bill though with Ley caving to Albo (as we knew she would), and with a guillotine motion being passed yesterday, limiting debate to about 30.5 seconds, the outcome is most likely pre-determined.

Regardless, Australians have stood up like never before and have shown the government that they know they’re a bunch of grubs who don’t now - and never have - had the best interests of Australia in mind.

Click the image above if you’d like to send emails to your Senators - it’s not too late.

The Bills are being introduced in Parliament from 9 AM this morning and the debate starts at 2 PM. Australians vs. The Agenda will be live streaming the debate. They will not let the bastards get away with doing this behind closed doors. If you can chip in a coffee or two to support their work, here is the link.

You can watch this on X - maybe FaceBook too? I’m not sure. If anyone knows, please share in the comments below.

Leave a comment

The Government Doesn’t Care What You Think

Also, in the ultimate show of disrespect, showing a great big FU to 4,000 Australians who took the time to write into the Committee investigating this legislation, they have put this up on the Submissions Website:

Nineteen de-identified submissions meant to represent 4,000 Australians who took the time to sit down and explain to their government why they don’t want their speech censored or their right to guns taken away from them.

Here they are:

Sub179 Sample Of (approx 134KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This government just said - WE REALLY DON’T WANT TO HEAR YOU - in the clearest way possible.

Anyone who votes Labor, Liberal, Greens or Teals after this is voting for their own enslavement and doesn’t deserve Australia.

Leave a comment

Share