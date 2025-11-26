Petition to Establish Oversight and Safeguards for the Australian Centre for Disease Control
There is one month to collect as many signatures as possible. Please sign and share
I know today has been super busy but this will be my last post - promise!
Stand Up Australia has had a petition approved to Establish Oversight and Safeguards for the Australian Centre for Disease Control. This is very important because the ACDC (LOL) has been given very sweeping powers and without oversight, we will see a repeat of the COVID years on steroids! Not to belabor the pun too much, but if Mark Butler gets his way, we will all well and truly be on the highway to hell!
You can read more about the petition by clicking the image below.
Like all government petitions, you will need to confirm your signature by clicking the email that is sent to you. Please don’t forget this step or your signature won’t count.
Sadly we have complete regulatory capture. If the TGA was independent of the FDA and the WHO we might have a chance. The CDC will be a whore of the WHO pandemic treaty.
Well done, Meryl.
Signed & verified. We need this ACDC like a hole in the head. It will be as bad as the US's...look how IT performed during Convid1984! The Young boys must be squirming, with Acca Dacca's name purloined and muddied by these tyrants. It will be a "Highway to Hell" alright, and this will resonate with you politicians who signed Australians up to this dystopian BS: "It's a long way to the top UNLESS you sell your soul!" And it's not just the Uniparty ("left wing")'s Mark Butler. I looked up who was "in power" in 2005, when "we" signed up to the International Health Regulations: none other than Uniparty ("right wing") "conservative icons" John Howard (PM), Alexander Downer (Foreign Minister) & Tony Abbott (Health Minister). And who was it in 2015, when "we" signed up to UN Agenda 2030? Uniparty "moderates" Malcolm Turnbull (PM), Julie Bishop (Foreign Minister) and Sussan Ley (Health Minister). Treason comes in all stripes.