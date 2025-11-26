Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Julie Pettiford's avatar
Julie Pettiford
21h

Sadly we have complete regulatory capture. If the TGA was independent of the FDA and the WHO we might have a chance. The CDC will be a whore of the WHO pandemic treaty.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Meryl Dorey and others
grahamlyons's avatar
grahamlyons
18h

Well done, Meryl.

Signed & verified. We need this ACDC like a hole in the head. It will be as bad as the US's...look how IT performed during Convid1984! The Young boys must be squirming, with Acca Dacca's name purloined and muddied by these tyrants. It will be a "Highway to Hell" alright, and this will resonate with you politicians who signed Australians up to this dystopian BS: "It's a long way to the top UNLESS you sell your soul!" And it's not just the Uniparty ("left wing")'s Mark Butler. I looked up who was "in power" in 2005, when "we" signed up to the International Health Regulations: none other than Uniparty ("right wing") "conservative icons" John Howard (PM), Alexander Downer (Foreign Minister) & Tony Abbott (Health Minister). And who was it in 2015, when "we" signed up to UN Agenda 2030? Uniparty "moderates" Malcolm Turnbull (PM), Julie Bishop (Foreign Minister) and Sussan Ley (Health Minister). Treason comes in all stripes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
28 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Dorey
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture