I know today has been super busy but this will be my last post - promise!

Stand Up Australia has had a petition approved to Establish Oversight and Safeguards for the Australian Centre for Disease Control. This is very important because the ACDC (LOL) has been given very sweeping powers and without oversight, we will see a repeat of the COVID years on steroids! Not to belabor the pun too much, but if Mark Butler gets his way, we will all well and truly be on the highway to hell!

You can read more about the petition by clicking the image below.

Like all government petitions, you will need to confirm your signature by clicking the email that is sent to you. Please don’t forget this step or your signature won’t count.

