Buy me a coffee

I will be putting out a Stack tomorrow explaining how I was blocked from Substack and have only just gotten back on. But in the meantime, I am just sending a very quick update to ask you to please sign this petition and share it widely.

It very quickly got to 113,000 signatures and the importance of that is, it only took 125,000 signatures to get Parliament to introduce the Social Media Ban.

Let’s change the future of Australia by getting rid of someone who, in my opinion, is the most corrupt, least intelligent PM in Australia’s history.

See you tomorrow for more updates!

Share

Leave a comment

35% off until Christmas