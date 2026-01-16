Buy Me A Coffee

Well, after struggling with Wordpress for the last month, someone has suggested that I take a look at SquareSpace which I don’t think I’d ever heard of before. It seems to do everything I need including inbuilt subscription options, video posts, the ability to do courses and put things behind a paywall (which I will most likely never use but you just never know…)

It does cost a bit so I would like to poll my subscribers - both paid and free - to ask them what they would consider a fair price to pay for the Informed Choice Blog? I wish I was independently wealthy and I didn’t have to ask this question, but 35 or so years of being a volunteer doesn’t exactly set a person up for a self-funded retirement.

I want to make it clear that I will never, ever put my posts behind a paywall (though I may have extra things like subscriber meetups, courses and self-published books that could go there) so don’t feel like you have to answer, but if you were going to subscribe, I would love to know what you think is fair. (Please note - this is for an annual membership/subscription - not monthly)

