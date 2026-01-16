Poll: How much is the Informed Choice Blog worth to you?
I think I may have finally found an off-Substack location for Informed Choice - but would like to know if it could cover my costs.
Well, after struggling with Wordpress for the last month, someone has suggested that I take a look at SquareSpace which I don’t think I’d ever heard of before. It seems to do everything I need including inbuilt subscription options, video posts, the ability to do courses and put things behind a paywall (which I will most likely never use but you just never know…)
It does cost a bit so I would like to poll my subscribers - both paid and free - to ask them what they would consider a fair price to pay for the Informed Choice Blog? I wish I was independently wealthy and I didn’t have to ask this question, but 35 or so years of being a volunteer doesn’t exactly set a person up for a self-funded retirement.
I want to make it clear that I will never, ever put my posts behind a paywall (though I may have extra things like subscriber meetups, courses and self-published books that could go there) so don’t feel like you have to answer, but if you were going to subscribe, I would love to know what you think is fair. (Please note - this is for an annual membership/subscription - not monthly)
Perhaps offer a couple of options for the Subscription. Those who are perhaps pensioners or on a tight budget can opt for a smaller amount and those who have more to give can contribute more.
Thank you for your great work!
Jennifer
Is Square Space AI run like SubStk? If so does it "auto bill" like SS?