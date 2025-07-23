Septic trolls waiting under a bridge for to force inject the next unsuspecting traveller with vaccine poisons...

Since writing my post about the interview between Annie McCubbin and Snarky Gherkin (who, for accuracy’s sake, I will refer to as Dill Pickle), the other day, this Substack has been attacked by the low IQ members of the Australian Septics - the hate group that has historically threatened those who question vaccine with rape, death and worse. These are NOT good people. Nor are they informed about vaccines (or anything else for that matter).

They have been calling me a cooker and, without presenting any evidence of their own, they have claimed that those whose stories are included in the Forest of the Fallen are all fakers. They also claim that vaccines don’t cause autism.

I am not going to get sucked into debating this issue on the internet. Ain’t nobody got the time for that!

What I will do is issue a public challenge to JD or his little green friend: Meet me in public and we can debate. Your research against mine.

Here are the rules:





1- A location of their choosing. I will fly anywhere in Australia to meet with them so they don’t have to travel.

2- I will pay for the venue myself.

3- A moderator we both agree on who will be independent and not biased to either side. An academic will do well such as Professor Emeritus Brian Martin - just a suggestion.

4- Equal time to both sides and questions from the audience once the debate portion is finished allowed.

I don’t think I can be more fair than this.

If they have confidence in their own data and truly believe I am a cooker, they should be jumping at this chance to make a fool of me. After all, I’m just a mom.

So how about it - the Pickle or the JD against me?

I’m waiting for their response.

Leave a comment

Share