Put your information where your mouth is, JD or Dill Pickle. Meet me in a public debate to prove your point.
My shout. Do you have the guts to accept?
Since writing my post about the interview between Annie McCubbin and Snarky Gherkin (who, for accuracy’s sake, I will refer to as Dill Pickle), the other day, this Substack has been attacked by the low IQ members of the Australian Septics - the hate group that has historically threatened those who question vaccine with rape, death and worse. These are NOT good people. Nor are they informed about vaccines (or anything else for that matter).
They have been calling me a cooker and, without presenting any evidence of their own, they have claimed that those whose stories are included in the Forest of the Fallen are all fakers. They also claim that vaccines don’t cause autism.
I am not going to get sucked into debating this issue on the internet. Ain’t nobody got the time for that!
What I will do is issue a public challenge to JD or his little green friend: Meet me in public and we can debate. Your research against mine.
Here are the rules:
1- A location of their choosing. I will fly anywhere in Australia to meet with them so they don’t have to travel.
2- I will pay for the venue myself.
3- A moderator we both agree on who will be independent and not biased to either side. An academic will do well such as Professor Emeritus Brian Martin - just a suggestion.
4- Equal time to both sides and questions from the audience once the debate portion is finished allowed.
I don’t think I can be more fair than this.
If they have confidence in their own data and truly believe I am a cooker, they should be jumping at this chance to make a fool of me. After all, I’m just a mom.
So how about it - the Pickle or the JD against me?
I’m waiting for their response.
Dill Pickle will not accept as you would perform a surgical knock out in the first round.
However the public challege is a terrific timely idea as it forces the clueless to take note.
Meryl,
I saw you speak at Byron RSL almost 20 years ago when we were pregnant with our first.
The information and facts you presented back then were second to none and in fact have no doubt saved our sons life.
We were informed on all the facts and were able to make a critical and well educated choice on not vaccinating.
At the age of 12 months we found out our son was anaphylactic to egg (from eating it) which means to the ill-informed and uneducated that the mmr vaccine because it is partly cultured in egg most likely would of killed him, or at least given him severe brain and or neurological damage.
Egg protein injected straight into a babies blood stream when anaphylactic I imagine would have catastrophic consequences.
I'll stand by your side, I have your back and I am forever indebted.
These people who attack you are nothing but scared pathetic trolls and sit at the very bottom of the human food chain