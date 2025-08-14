For some reason, I am unable to cross-post this Substack from Dr William Makis, but I am sharing it here.

This is one of the most openly, blatantly nefarious actions by a government body I’ve seen yet. And trust me, I’ve seen plenty of them before.

Read and understand that what is happening is a cover-up of mass proportions! And those involved need to go to jail for a good long time.

Share

Leave a comment