Queensland Health commits a criminal act in my opinion by destroying the evidence of COVID jab crimes.
Will they be held accountable? In a fair world, they would be.
For some reason, I am unable to cross-post this Substack from Dr William Makis, but I am sharing it here.
This is one of the most openly, blatantly nefarious actions by a government body I’ve seen yet. And trust me, I’ve seen plenty of them before.
Read and understand that what is happening is a cover-up of mass proportions! And those involved need to go to jail for a good long time.
The criminals are in panic mode as they are now resorting to destoying evidence.
It is time to turn the heat up and force accountability. Otherwise its a guaranted for worse things to come. I hope enough Australians understand this.
In New Brunswick they now fine people $25K for walking in the woods. Signing the "ticket" enjoins and ensnares citizens. The good news is that dozens of people overtly disregard the edict. Time to hold these mandarins accountable.
The fact that these data are official/public records, and one memory stick could hold the lot, and they relate to the most significant global event so far this century (whatever we believe it to be), then there is no honest reason for not archiving them permanently and making them available to anybody who asks.