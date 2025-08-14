Informed Choice

User's avatar
Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
2d

The criminals are in panic mode as they are now resorting to destoying evidence.

It is time to turn the heat up and force accountability. Otherwise its a guaranted for worse things to come. I hope enough Australians understand this.

In New Brunswick they now fine people $25K for walking in the woods. Signing the "ticket" enjoins and ensnares citizens. The good news is that dozens of people overtly disregard the edict. Time to hold these mandarins accountable.

Kuno van der Post's avatar
Kuno van der Post
1d

The fact that these data are official/public records, and one memory stick could hold the lot, and they relate to the most significant global event so far this century (whatever we believe it to be), then there is no honest reason for not archiving them permanently and making them available to anybody who asks.

