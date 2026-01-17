Buy me a coffee

Apparently, the Amelia in this AI Video is a character in the Pathways ‘game’ that is supposed to brainwash children who are suffering from wrongthink.

Instead, Huff4Congress on X has used Grok to create a video from this character which is bloody brilliant, lads!

This is how all suppression efforts from the government should go.

Please enjoy and share :-)

Share

Leave a comment