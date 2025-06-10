Well, I have read the information on live streaming to Substack and it seems (SEEMS) to be easy. Famous last words… LOL

But I’m just sending you all a reminder that tonight’s the night! We will be able to chat together and have a lovely Q & A if the Gods of the internet are kind. 🙏

If you have a question and haven’t yet submitted it, please send it through to admin@myinformedchoice.com.au - preferably before lunchtime today.

I look forward to seeing you this evening and to hosting more events like this in the future.

Don’t forget - between now and July 1st, subscriptions to Informed Choice are 35% off the normal price. You can access the special at this link.

