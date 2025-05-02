RFK Jr Orders True Placebo Trials for all new Vaccines-And 'Health Experts' are saying the sky is falling!
It's a great first step - now, how about making the same rule for all vaccines and drugs - new and old.
Our favourite pHarma shill, Dr Paul “never met a vaccine I couldn’t make money from” Pro£i$, is all in a dither:
“The goal is to make vaccines less available and less affordable.”
No, idiot! The goal is to stop killing children and adults with untested, unsafe and ineffective injectables.
The potential change outlined in a statement would require all new vaccines to undergo placebo testing, sparking concerns among medical experts.
These so-called medical experts are concerned that for the first time in 240+ years, the scientific method will be used on their cash cow and that might lead to a loss of ‘milk’. So sad, too bad.
There are claims that if vaccines actually have to undergo true testing, it might limit the public’s access to them (translation - they will fail the safety, efficacy and usefulness test) “undermine the public’s trust [in them]”.
I don’t know about you, but from where I’m sitting, trust in vaccines is virtually non-existent and for very good reason too. Who out there doesn’t know at least one person whose child was injured after a jab?
And really, what part of MAHA don’t they understand?
The vaccine era has been marked by a precipitous decline in health and wellbeing among our youngest and previously most health people. If the idea behind vaccination was to prevent disease and promote health - it has failed miserabley.
Perhaps at least part of the reason for this is that vaccines have never had to undergo anything close to a scientific level of proof before they were forced into people’s arms?
“You are watching the gradual dissolution of the vaccine infrastructure in this country,” said Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
I truly hope that these words of Offit’s turn out to be true. Because as far as I’m concerned, if every vaccine in the world were to disappear overnight, we would find a healthier, happier and more intelligent world the very next morning.
You can read the full text of this article below.
Informed Choice is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I'd LOVE to see ALL drugs and vaccines (new and old) tested against true placebos. It would be a dream come true, Meryl :-)
I think there may be a handful of drugs left and no vaccines...yet there'd still be dimwits who'd visit the black market so they could get their paws on all the dangerous ones (ie almost all of what's currently available)!
His comment says it all: "You are watching the gradual dissolution of the vaccine infrastructure in this country."
It has nothing to do with vaccine safety, child health, mortality etc.
It's all about the MONEY.
Indeed, I hope his words turn out to be true, too!!!
Maybe after vaccines are ditched, we can turn our attention to ditching all this sexual rubbish that's thrown in kids' faces in the curriculum! Kids are being physically maimed by vaccines and having gender bender problems from them - and at the same time, they're being emotionally scarred by excessive and inappropriate sexual images and discussions!