Our favourite pHarma shill, Dr Paul “never met a vaccine I couldn’t make money from” Pro£i$, is all in a dither:

“The goal is to make vaccines less available and less affordable.” The more people become aware of vaccine harms, the faster Paul Offit’s sky starts to fall. And that’s good for health consumers everywhere,

No, idiot! The goal is to stop killing children and adults with untested, unsafe and ineffective injectables.

The potential change outlined in a statement would require all new vaccines to undergo placebo testing, sparking concerns among medical experts.

These so-called medical experts are concerned that for the first time in 240+ years, the scientific method will be used on their cash cow and that might lead to a loss of ‘milk’. So sad, too bad.

There are claims that if vaccines actually have to undergo true testing, it might limit the public’s access to them (translation - they will fail the safety, efficacy and usefulness test) “undermine the public’s trust [in them]”.

I don’t know about you, but from where I’m sitting, trust in vaccines is virtually non-existent and for very good reason too. Who out there doesn’t know at least one person whose child was injured after a jab?

And really, what part of MAHA don’t they understand?

The vaccine era has been marked by a precipitous decline in health and wellbeing among our youngest and previously most health people. If the idea behind vaccination was to prevent disease and promote health - it has failed miserabley.

Perhaps at least part of the reason for this is that vaccines have never had to undergo anything close to a scientific level of proof before they were forced into people’s arms?

“You are watching the gradual dissolution of the vaccine infrastructure in this country,” said Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

I truly hope that these words of Offit’s turn out to be true. Because as far as I’m concerned, if every vaccine in the world were to disappear overnight, we would find a healthier, happier and more intelligent world the very next morning.

You can read the full text of this article below.



Washingtonpost 888KB ∙ PDF file Download Download





Share

Leave a comment