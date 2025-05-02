Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robyn S's avatar
Robyn S
May 2

I'd LOVE to see ALL drugs and vaccines (new and old) tested against true placebos. It would be a dream come true, Meryl :-)

I think there may be a handful of drugs left and no vaccines...yet there'd still be dimwits who'd visit the black market so they could get their paws on all the dangerous ones (ie almost all of what's currently available)!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robyn S's avatar
Robyn S
May 2

His comment says it all: "You are watching the gradual dissolution of the vaccine infrastructure in this country."

It has nothing to do with vaccine safety, child health, mortality etc.

It's all about the MONEY.

Indeed, I hope his words turn out to be true, too!!!

Maybe after vaccines are ditched, we can turn our attention to ditching all this sexual rubbish that's thrown in kids' faces in the curriculum! Kids are being physically maimed by vaccines and having gender bender problems from them - and at the same time, they're being emotionally scarred by excessive and inappropriate sexual images and discussions!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Dorey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture