You can read the entire release from the Health and Human Services (HHS) website, but Kennedy has just (June 9th USA time) fired all 17 rubber stampers from ACIP - The Advisory Committee for Immunisation Practices - the group that famously stated that we will never know if a vaccine for children is safe until it is administered to them.

Now, Kennedy has said:

“Today we are prioritizing the restoration of public trust above any specific pro- or anti-vaccine agenda,” Secretary Kennedy said. “The public must know that unbiased science—evaluated through a transparent process and insulated from conflicts of interest—guides the recommendations of our health agencies.”

Every one of the current 17 members has close financial ties to the pHarmaceutical industry and every single one of them has never seen a vaccine or injectable they didn’t absolutely love!

This is HUGE news and so positive!

Just when I was starting to think nothing good was going to come out of HHS under Kennedy. May this be the first of MANY important steps in the right direction!

