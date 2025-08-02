Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kezeek's The Pathless Path's avatar
Kezeek's The Pathless Path
2d

I won't believe anything regulatory bodies are saying including HHS until there is an admission of the military attack on humanity by gene tech bioweapons. Big elephant in the room while these ppl continue to make money on the release of mRNA we can't let our guard down. We must make mRNA history (and that's all formats not just human injectables, also animals & plants)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marianne Agnello's avatar
Marianne Agnello
2d

Oh! Can they who say it is safe inject themselves with aluminium the prove it???????

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Meryl Dorey and others
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Dorey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture