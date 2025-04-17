Playback speed
Secretary Kennedy has just busted wide the myth that the exponential growth in Autism was simply due to better diagnosis

pHarma is shaking in their shoes right now. Everyone needs to watch this. Because you just KNOW the media won't cover it or will just say it's anti-vaccine misinformation
Apr 17, 2025
There is only one way this discussion can go. And that is with the removal of legal indemnity for pHarma and the medical community, stopping direct-to-public advertising of drugs and vaccines, and the release of the truth about vaccines.

Kennedy doesn’t need to withdraw the vaccines from sale. If he keeps going the way he is right now, it will simply because financially unfeasable for pHarma to continue to sell them.

Thank you God for putting Kennedy in this position. Please keep him and those who are working with him safe.

