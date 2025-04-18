Informed Choice

damon mcclure
5d

They're all poisonous.

- CDC Scientist Blows Whistle: Vaccines Cause Autism - 'We Covered It Up'

https://rumble.com/v6s9j8x-cdc-scientist-blows-whistle-vaccines-cause-autism-we-covered-it-up.html

Robyn S
6d

NO, we should NOT be celebrating ASD!!! Neither autism nor Asperger's are 'normal' - nor do I ever want them to be. I cannot imagine a world where every second person is ASD. Kill me now. Seriously.

Do you know how hard it has been just raising ONE kid out of 3, with Asperger's? I am also the daughter of an undiagnosed Aspie Mum, and I have had plenty of patients on the spectrum, too, so I guess I have had a lot of experience (ie often suffering) with ASD. But that doesn't make ASD right. Or normal. Or helpful. And it sure hasn't made my life better. I could've happily done without all this Aspie/ASD stuff in my life. It's honestly been a pain. And I mean that.

Yes, some good things have come out of it, but if I had to make a call as to do I want ASD/Aspie in my life or not, the answer is NO, I do not. They are just not normal people, and it hurts having to deal with them all the time. It's like dealing with a malfunctioning computer! All the time! Sometimes it works well for a while. but you know you're going to hit a roadblock at some point, probably due to some external event completely out of your control, and then it can get ugly, no matter how flexible you are with your thinking.

It's just tiring dealing with ASD/Aspie people. It's wearing. And it's hard on the ASD/Aspies, too. They just don't get things sometimes, and it's so upsetting for them. I don't want to imagine the frustration of actually BEING ASD/Aspie. It's hard enough dealing with them!

And this is coming from someone who is is actually really good at dealing with Aspies, by the way. I'm just letting you know my true thoughts on the matter.

MORE ASD/Asperger's people in this world is a VERY BAD IDEA.

