Should we be celebrating and normalising Autism? Should we even be calling it Autism?
People and bots have been crawling out of the woodwork to criticise RFK Jr for wanting to find the cause of Autism so it can be prevented.
As of 2 years ago (the most recent data available), 1 child in 31 in the US was on the Autistic Spectrum and in States like California where it is nearly impossible to get an exemption to vaccines, the rate is 1 in 12.5. Let that sink in for a minute.
Dr Stephanie Seneff stated on one of the VaxXed documentaries that the exponential growth of Autism would mean that it won’t be long before 50% of all children were on the Spectrum. and we are getting very close, very quickly.
So when Secretary Kennedy came out and said that the HHS was going to be announcing several studies to examine environmental and toxicological causes of the Autism epidemice and they expected to have the answers by September this year, you would have expected that people would be cheering and urging him to keep going.
But there are a large number of individuals (and bots) - many of those with children on the spectrum - who are up in arms telling him to stop!
It beggars belief.
And I still believe that if we stopped calling this spectrum of conditions Autism and instead, called it by its rightful name - vaccine and antibiotic induced brain damage - we would not be having this argument because vaccines would have been banned decades ago.
What do you think? Should Autism be normalized? Should we celebrate the neurodivergence of those who will never be able to care for themselves or lead the life they were born to live?
Yes, there are a lot of people who are on the milder end of the spectrum like those with Aspergers, but don’t forget the Aspergers was removed as a diagnosis of ASD when the DSM-5 was released so those with Autism today are more likely to be on the more severe end of the spectrum, proving what Kennedy actually said.
One mother said it all when she posted this on Twitter. Following this is just a small selection of the hate and abuse Kennedy has gotten.
They're all poisonous.
NO, we should NOT be celebrating ASD!!! Neither autism nor Asperger's are 'normal' - nor do I ever want them to be. I cannot imagine a world where every second person is ASD. Kill me now. Seriously.
Do you know how hard it has been just raising ONE kid out of 3, with Asperger's? I am also the daughter of an undiagnosed Aspie Mum, and I have had plenty of patients on the spectrum, too, so I guess I have had a lot of experience (ie often suffering) with ASD. But that doesn't make ASD right. Or normal. Or helpful. And it sure hasn't made my life better. I could've happily done without all this Aspie/ASD stuff in my life. It's honestly been a pain. And I mean that.
Yes, some good things have come out of it, but if I had to make a call as to do I want ASD/Aspie in my life or not, the answer is NO, I do not. They are just not normal people, and it hurts having to deal with them all the time. It's like dealing with a malfunctioning computer! All the time! Sometimes it works well for a while. but you know you're going to hit a roadblock at some point, probably due to some external event completely out of your control, and then it can get ugly, no matter how flexible you are with your thinking.
It's just tiring dealing with ASD/Aspie people. It's wearing. And it's hard on the ASD/Aspies, too. They just don't get things sometimes, and it's so upsetting for them. I don't want to imagine the frustration of actually BEING ASD/Aspie. It's hard enough dealing with them!
And this is coming from someone who is is actually really good at dealing with Aspies, by the way. I'm just letting you know my true thoughts on the matter.
MORE ASD/Asperger's people in this world is a VERY BAD IDEA.