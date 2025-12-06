Xmas Sub 35% Off!

I have never heard of the Attorney Aussie Overlawd before but am very glad I found him now. He speaks such sense and so directly challenges the lies our Government Overlords have been telling us.

It is worth your while to take the time to watch this video and to follow his channel on YouTube as well.

It is not just the Under 16s the Government is targeting - but we knew that anyway, right? It is you. It is me. It is our parents, brothers, sisters and friends. It is anyone and everyone who believes that grown adults have the right to think and say whatever we feel like because when it comes down to it, outside of incitement and vilification (which are already covered by legislation and which the Government generally ignores when the target is someone like myself) free speech means hurty words are still legal.

The concerning thing is that the legislation actually requires providers to detect and block VPNs which - if this is effective - will mean my time on X will be limited. I’ll miss it but on the bright side, I will have a lot more time.

December 10th is when the first stage of Operation Tyranny rolls out so we will see.

Meanwhile, I’m here running my VPN and praying that the American’s Granite Act passes (currently just a Wyoming piece of legislation but it is proposed on a national level as well) and Albo and eKaren get thoroughly spanked by the Yanks.

Leave a comment

Share

Buy me a coffee