Regarding the legislation to overturn No Jab No Pay, there is some excellent news from Senator Alex Antic (click the image to read the actual bill):

Senator Antic was not confident that this Bill would be allowed to be introduced so this is a major hurdle! We need to keep the pressure on our Parliamentary Representatives to support this legislation so if you haven’t yet written your letter, please consider doing so sooner rather than later. More information can be found at this post:

Social Media Ban Update

Some big news has just come out regarding the Social Media Ban that is set to begin on December 10th.

The Senate Committee looking into this legislation has recommended that it not be implemented until June 2026 to allow more time to investigate all of the issues surrounding this policy.

The government can still choose not to listen to the recommendations, but they will be subject to even more condemnation than they are already receiving should they choose to go down that path.

The full report is linked at the image below:

That’s it for me (promise!) but there is doubtless going to be a lot more tomorrow. Please continue to send through your letters to the Senators and Mps regarding No Jab No Pay. I’m loving the ones I’ve read so far :-)

