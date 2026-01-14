Informed Choice

Elena
2d

There is NO need for this bill, it just needs to be VOTED DOWN, they've already passed Hate Laws in 2025 and 18C laws in 1995 and the group who pushed and WROTE both these bills make up 0.5% of the population.

Australians also weren't granted a RC for COVID which has destroyed the lives and livelihoods of 1,000 more Australians.

All these political parasites actually fall under DISQUALIFICATION under Section 44 which clearly states....

“Any person who: is under any acknowledgement of allegiance, obedience, or adherence to a foreign power, or is a subject or a citizen or entitled to the rights or privileges of a subject or a citizen of a foreign power.

Australians need to learn some basics of our Constitution because we hold ALL the power while they ALL sit in treason.

Australia has NEVER severed from the UK Crown and under our true Commonwealth of Australia Constitution Act 1900 UK states "The People Rule Supreme”.

Our Constitution came with letters patent and is indissoluble, meaning it can't be changed, altered or backdated unless the people are consulted via a referendum.

The preamble of the Constitution is:

“Whereas the people humbly relying on the blessings of Almighty God we agree to unite in one indissoluble Commonwealth”, they didn’t give power to the Parliament or Governor General, nor does it reside with the Queen/King or PM, it RESIDES with the PEOPLE.

• The people have absolute, total, supreme, authority it is written in our Constitution.

• The People of the Commonwealth are the supreme authority to create a government.

• The Commonwealth legally signifies the collective body of the Australia people, the source of ALL governmental authority.

• The Constitution lays out exactly how a government and judiciary operate.

• It tells us the people are the SOVEREIGNS.

• The Constitution Act establishes Australia as an "indissoluble Federal Commonwealth under the Crown", yet it's been usurped over 30 times, without asking the people via referendums and when they do take it to a referendum they override the people's will, the last time was the "Yes Referendum"

• Parliament CANNOT put laws together; it can only debate and pass laws and hand them back to the governor for his signature for and on behalf of the crown which binds a law to the constitution

Our Constitution does NOT recognise Political Parties or Preferential voting.

In 1907 it was William Hughes PM introduced Preferential Voting in direct contravention of the Constitution:

• Section 7: Outlines the Senate structure for each state, directly chosen by the people of that state. Clearly writes the initial numbers for each state is six Senators.

• Section 8 states you can vote for ONE person ONCE for the Senate, first past the post.

• Section 24: Structure for the House of Representatives must have twice as many in the Senate and chosen by the people.

• Section 30 of the Constitution says you vote for ONE person ONCE for the House of Representatives, first past the post.

• Then they decided to put in an opposition, if the House of Representatives represents the people, why do we need someone to oppose them i.e. an opposition party, that system was criminal/treason.

• The Constitution is clear that the executive MUST be selected by the Governor General who selects a council and dishes out all the portfolios to each council member, 10 from the lower house and 8 from the upper house but we’ve never had a lawful Federal Parliament.

• They forced people to vote for multiple people in both houses and if you don’t your vote is informal/invalid or you’re fined

• Political parties are registered businesses with ABN numbers and provide services to the people they “represent”, they’re trading companies and only represent their party not YOU.

The 1900 Commonwealth of Australia Act UK has NEVER been complied with because Australians no nothing about it and the power they truly hold.

The shining light in all this is that there is NO statute of limitations on treason, it carries until they pay the penalty.

