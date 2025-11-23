The Australian Federal Police (AFP) Announce that Freedom is Dead in Australia

Buy me a coffee

This video is chilling because, as much as I think people should not be allowed to threaten others, slander, defame or incite violence (and we already have legislation in place to stop that from happening), after the last 5 years, I have zero trust in the police, the government, or any Australian official authorities when it comes to my freedom and my rights.

The AFP officer in the video above talks about current and emerging individuals and groups who are eroding our country’s social fabric by advocating hatred, fear, and humiliation.

Now, I can tell you right off the bat about several groups that are doing just that, and I wanted to know how to nominate them to be investigated for these so-called ‘crimes’.

1- The Australian Federal Police (AFP) - their performance over COVID was shocking and, though I’m not a lawyer, I do believe that many of their actions were unconstitutional and created a great deal of fear, hatred, and intentional humiliation of law-abiding Australians. They totally destroyed the social fabric of this nation, sowing division and distrust.

2- The various State Police - especially Victoria - ditto what I said about the AFP above.

3- The Federal Parliament of Australia - whose refusal to take a stand against the States’ use of illegal, unnecessary, unscientific, and downright tyrannical jab mandates and continual cover-up of the harms and deaths being caused by these jabs meant that they were also sowing fear, hatred, humiliation, and division. They destroyed the social fabric that our formerly close and patriotic citizens enjoyed, and they should be prosecuted for it.

4- The State Parliaments of Australia - ditto what I said about Federal Parliament above.

5- The Australian mainstream media, which have consistently lied about the COVID jabs, pushed fear-based campaigns to target those who chose not to become part of the global experiment and drove a wedge between otherwise respectful and loving relationships between friends, family members, and co-workers. Without the corrupt and complicit, eager participation of the presstitutes of Australia, none of this could have happened. They have been instrumental in causing fear, hatred, and humiliation in our formerly great nation.

6- The mainstream medical community. They are the most shameful perpetrators of the lot. Not only did they push experimental jabs on unsuspecting Australians and then gaslight those who were seriously injured and the families of those who died as a result, but they actually killed thousands of men, women, and children through hospital protocols intended to make sure that otherwise healthy people would not get out of the hospital alive. Through the use of intubation, ECMO, Remdesivir, withholding of known safe and effective treatments such as HCQ and IVM, amongst others, they were responsible not only for fear, hatred, and humiliation (watch some of the VaxXed Bus videos to see just a small selection of their crimes) but for gross medical negligence leading to long-term harm and death.

I consider all of these to be extremist groups because all of them committed crimes against the health, mental well-being, and financial status of everyday Australians. Since the AFP says it is warning against these sorts of actions and will take them very seriously, I look forward to hearing that charges are being pressed and that indictments are being handed down.

That’s my short list. Is there a form I can fill in to file my complaint so that charges can be placed against these current and emerging individuals and groups?

Justice must not only be done - but must be seen to be done. I’m sure the AFP would agree since justice is their responsibility.

Have I left out any individuals or groups? Please let me know in the comments below.

Leave a comment

Share