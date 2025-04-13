The Australian Government and most Western Governments continue to sit on their hands as millions die from the COVID jab
A study from Japan shows a significant increase in excess deaths after repeated COVID injections. The response is crickets
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again - the purpose of the COVID scamdemic and the injections that were foisted upon innocents worldwide was to reduce the population and to bring about control measures to enslave those of us who were left.
Our governments, mainstream media and mainstream medical authorities are guilty of democide, and those who were complicit with this evil need to be imprisoned for the protection of the population.
Read this recent study (Advance publication - March 7, 2025) from the JMA Journal which is open source and freely available:
Significant Increase in Excess Deaths after Repeated COVID-19 Vaccination in Japan
Abstract: Although Japan recorded the world’s highest rate of COVID-19 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccination doses per capita, COVID-19 cases and deaths exploded after the emergence of the Omicron variant, followed by a significant increase in excess deaths in 2022 and 2023. Although several hypotheses have been proposed to explain these phenomena, the truth remains to be established because sufficient studies and data disclosures have not been conducted to adequately investigate the possible contribution of mRNA vaccines. The causes of the excess deaths from not only COVID-19 but also other factors after repeated mRNA vaccinations must be elucidated, given this could provide valuable information to help combat future infectious disease outbreaks.
Here is my take on what happened in Japan and in most countries that had mass injection of the COVID-19 bioweapon.
Prior to the shots being pumped into millions of arms, deaths ‘with’ COVID-19 were low - the exception is Italy and the United States where people were being murdered by hospital protocols that intubated them and destroyed their lungs so they were no longer capable of breathing on their own or overdosing them on Midazolam and similar drugs which just outright killed them.
Australia had just over 1,000 deaths recorded and the average age was over 80 - before mandates came in to force vaccination.
Both diagnoses and deaths skyrocketed after this and as in Japan, the Omicron (or Moronic, as I prefer to call it) virus was blamed without any evidence.
It is my belief that there never was a COVID-19 virus and that, rather than a vaccine being created to solve a health problem, the virus was manufactured (not in a lab - just in the minds of the gullible public) in order to create fear which led to acceptance of this shot. And every single problem which has occurred since then is a direct result of the jab.
I would love to hear your opinion about this? You can read the study by clicking on the underlined text in the title or downloading the pdf below:
The further we get from ground zero, the more studies are emerging demonstrating clearly that the jabs are killing and maiming at levels never before seen. I will be sharing more of these here.
The media will not cover this - at least, not the mainstream media. So you must be the media now. Share this information widely and ask others to do the same.
Causing maximum deaths worldwide was always the plan. Don't forget all these governments and politicians were bought off and corrupted. To carry out this genocide agenda. They are all involved and all complicit, in acts against humanity. The Rothschilds, The Rockerfellers, and all the other banking families, Blackrock, Vanguard, State Street, Bill Gates, George Soros, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bozos, The list is endless. Everyone knows that these people and organisations are behind it all.Not to forget Klaus Scwarb and every single person who attends Davos. And no one person held to account, No arrests, no criminal charges, These criminals are of the opinion, that they are untouchable. The question is..How do the people of this world get justice?
The simple reason"they" sit on their hands is rather obvious.
It was and is all by design. That is how bad this is.
We the People must hold Big P and the Medical Cartel fully accountable.
Let us not forget the fake news echo chamber and the politicians.
It actully matters not whether complacent or complicit...