Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Lewis's avatar
John Lewis
Apr 13

Causing maximum deaths worldwide was always the plan. Don't forget all these governments and politicians were bought off and corrupted. To carry out this genocide agenda. They are all involved and all complicit, in acts against humanity. The Rothschilds, The Rockerfellers, and all the other banking families, Blackrock, Vanguard, State Street, Bill Gates, George Soros, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bozos, The list is endless. Everyone knows that these people and organisations are behind it all.Not to forget Klaus Scwarb and every single person who attends Davos. And no one person held to account, No arrests, no criminal charges, These criminals are of the opinion, that they are untouchable. The question is..How do the people of this world get justice?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Meryl Dorey and others
Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
Apr 13

The simple reason"they" sit on their hands is rather obvious.

It was and is all by design. That is how bad this is.

We the People must hold Big P and the Medical Cartel fully accountable.

Let us not forget the fake news echo chamber and the politicians.

It actully matters not whether complacent or complicit...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
50 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Dorey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture