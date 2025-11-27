Buy me a coffee

The Australian Vaccination-risks Network sent the following letter out in hard copy to every Federal and State Senator and MP two weeks ago. Then yesterday, Senator Antic introduced his legislation to overturn No Jab No Pay and give parents back the right to be conscientious objectors to vaccination.

Was he influenced by the AVN’s letter? I really don’t know.

Did he get the legislation tabled because Parliamentarians read what the AVN had written and felt compelled to do the right thing by their constituents? Again, I really don’t know.

But I want you to consider that there is a distinct possibility that these letters had a positive effect on our legislators and that your letters, added on top, will compound that effect.

For those who are not already members of the AVN, please consider clicking the link above to join up. It is a 100% volunteer-run organisation that has been doing such great work to help support, inform and protect Australian parents for over 3 decades. You can also sign up for their free newsletter on the AVN’s home page.

2 November 2025 Dear Member of Parliament, Our organisation is writing to urgently bring to your attention the alarming findings from a study conducted by researchers at the Henry Ford Health System in Michigan, USA. This retrospective birth cohort study, titled “Impact of Childhood Vaccination on Short and Long-Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children,” analysed health outcomes in 18,468 children2. The study compared vaccinated to completely unvaccinated children, revealing significant associations between vaccination exposure and increased risks of chronic health conditions. The study found that vaccinated children had a 2.5 times increased risk of developing a chronic health condition with the overall probability of being free of chronic illness after 10 years only 43% for the vaccinated, compared to 83% of the non-vaccinated group. Among the most concerning statistics are: A 4.25 x increased risk of asthma, a 4.79 x increased risk of autoimmune disease, a 3.03 x increased risk of atopic disease, 1.31 x increased risk of eczema, and a 5.53 x increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders in vaccinated children. Notably, there were no chronic health conditions associated with an increased risk in the unexposed group; conditions such as ADHD, tics, behavioural disabilities, learning disabilities, and intellectual disabilities had zero cases in the unvaccinated group. These findings highlight a substantial long-term health burden potentially linked to vaccination, a result that is similar to that found in several other studies particularly in regards to allergies, developmental delays, asthma, ear infections and gastrointestinal disorders1,3,4,5. It also correlates with Australian findings with 45.6% of our adolescents reporting 1 or more chronic conditions6. Furthermore, we draw your attention to the recent Senate estimates hearing on October 9, 2025, where Senator Alex Antic questioned representatives from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) about the number of placebo-controlled studies conducted on vaccines included in the Australian childhood vaccination schedule. The officials stated that such placebo-controlled trials are considered “unethical” for established vaccines and took the question on notice, unable to provide an immediate answer. This is deeply concerning, as placebo-controlled trials are the gold standard for assessing safety and efficacy. Senator Antic also raised questions about the Henry Ford study2 during the hearing, leading to questions on notice for further response from the TGA. The lack of such fundamental safety data for the current schedule amplifies the urgency of reevaluating our vaccination policies. In light of these results and the recent Senate hearing, the AVN urges the Australian government to take the following actions: 1. Conduct an independent, comprehensive vaccinated versus completely unvaccinated study using Australian health data to assess the true impact of vaccinations on children’s health outcomes. 2. Abolish the No Jab No Pay and No Jab No Play legislation, which coercively links vaccination status to financial benefits and access to early childhood education, infringing on informed consent and parental rights. Most people that are selective with their vaccine choices are so because they have experienced vaccine injury. It is not right to punish them. 3. Undertake a thorough, transparent review of the scientific evidence underpinning the current Australian vaccination schedule, including reevaluation of vaccine safety, efficacy, and necessity for each recommended vaccine. These steps are essential to ensure evidence-based policies that prioritise children’s health over assumptions. We request a response to this letter and are available for further discussion. Sincerely, Jacquelyn Forest, B.Sc., Grad. Cert. Env. Sc. & Aneeta Hafemeister B.Sc. On behalf of the Australian Vaccination-risks Network Inc. References: 1. Hooker, Brian & Miller, Neil. (2020). Analysis of health outcomes in vaccinated and unvaccinated children: Developmental delays, asthma, ear infections and gastrointestinal disorders. SAGE Open. 8. 205031212092534. 10.1177/2050312120925344. 2. Lamerato, L, Chatfield, A., Tang, A.’ & Zervos, M. (2025). Impact of Childhood Vaccination on Short and Long-Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children: A Birth Cohort Study. Retrieved from https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/wp-content/ uploads/Entered-into-hearing-record-Impact-of-Childhood-Vaccination-on-Short-and- Long-Term-Chronic-Health-Outcomes-in-Children-A-Birth-Cohort-Study.pdf 3. Lyons-Weiler, J., & Thomas, P. (2020). Relative Incidence of Office Visits and Cumulative Rates of Billed Diagnoses Along the Axis of Vaccination. International journal of environmental research and public health, 17(22), 8674. https://doi.org/ 10.3390/ijerph17228674 4. Mawson, Anthony & Croft, Ashley. (2020). Multiple Vaccinations and the Enigma of Vaccine Injury. Vaccines. 8. 676. 10.3390/vaccines8040676. 5. Mawson, Anthony & Ray, Brian & Bhuiyan, Azad & Jacob, Binu. (2017). Pilot comparative study on the health of vaccinated and unvaccinated 6-to 12-year-old U.S. children. Journal of Translational Science. 3. 1-12. 10.15761/JTS.1000186. 6. Osman, B., Sunderland, M., Devine, E. K., Thornton, L., Jacka, F., & Teesson, M. (2025). Prevalence of noncommunicable diseases and developmental conditions in 5014 Australian adolescents, and their correlations with diet, other lifestyle behaviours and mental health. Australian and New Zealand journal of public health, 49(2), 100225. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.anzjph.2025.100225

Feel free to take points out of this letter to use when writing your own correspondence. But do NOT, I repeat - do NOT - copy this verbatim. It will negate the positive effect of your letters.

Again, you can find the contact details for your Senators and MPs at the following links:

You can find your State Senators at this link

And you can search for your Members of Parliament on this page

And the proposed legislation can be found here

Please also send a quick letter of thanks to Senator Alex Antic while you’re at it. He must be feeling great pressure and perhaps some bullying at this point in time.

As always, if you would like to share your letters with me (I am planning on sharing them publicly here without any identifying details), you can do that using this email address - admin@myinformedchoice.com.au

Thanks to everyone who is taking part in this important campaign.

