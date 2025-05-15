Today’s Wall Street Journal reported:

CDC currently recommends that everyone six months and older receive the vaccines

The Trump administration is planning to drop recommendations that pregnant women, teenagers and children get Covid-19 vaccines as a matter of routine, according to people familiar with the matter. The Department of Health and Human Services, led by Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.,is expected to remove the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for those groups around the same time it launches a new framework for approving vaccines, the people said.

Wait ‘til you see the pseudoscientist’s and talking media head’s explode! But even though this move doesn’t go nearly as far as I would like it to go (hell, I want all vaccines pulled from the market yesterday until they have been shown to be safe, effective and necessary - but I’m an anti-vaxxer, right?), it is a great start.

In addition, I think this might - just might - make the normies start to think - wow, if this is no longer good for kids and pregnant women, maybe I need to know more myself?

I live in hope…

Moderna, Pfizer, and BioNTech have Covid shots using messenger-RNA technology that have received emergency authorizations for use in children as young as six months and full approvals for those 12 and older. Novavax’s shot, which uses an older protein technology, has authorization for children 12 and up. Moderna and Pfizer didn’t respond immediately to requests for comment. Novavaxdeclined to comment. As secretary, Kennedy has the legal authority to change the CDC’s vaccine recommendations. Politico earlier reported that Kennedy was weighing the move.

Interesting. The death drug companies must be consulting with their lawyers and the paid pHarma reps masquerading as Congressmen - on both sides of the aisle.

Rep Marjorie Taylor Green - one of the few truly outspoken representatives who has been bravely demanding an immediate end to all mRNA jabs, has increased her calls over the last few days. I believe that Mike Johnson, the current speaker, should be ousted and MTG installed in his place. That would truly set the cats amongst the pigeons but she would ensure that Trump’s agenda would be passed by Congress quick smart and that Congress would actually work 40 hours a week for their pay instead of being off more than on.

But I digress…

Fewer people are getting Covid shots than in the early days of the pandemic. As of April, about 13% of children and 14% of pregnant women had received the most recent COVID-19 shot, according to the CDC.

The push is obviously not working. Nor is the fear campaign.

Let’s celebrate these small wins - they are gaining momentum and I for one cannot WAIT to dance on the grave of pHarma. May it not rest in peace.

