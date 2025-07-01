The CDC has been lying about vaccine safety for its entire existence. Much like the Australian and European authorities do as well. There is NOBODY looking at the health of our children except for the unfunded, ignored groups around the world who have been crying into the wilderness for so long.

In 1999, Verstraten showed that vaccinated children had a 1,135% increased risk of autism over the unvaccinated or children who didn’t get jabbed until after 1 year old. If the study had actually compared fully vaccinated vs fully unvaccinated, the difference would have been even more stark.

Yet they chose to bury the study and in so doing, to bury millions or tens of millions of children worldwide who died or were permanently injured by these jabs.

If you want to know more about this study, watch the first VaxXed documentary and research the CDC Whistleblower.

