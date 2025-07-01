The CDC has presided over the deaths and disablement of millions of children while they lied all the way to the bank
When will we see accountability? When will the criminals finally pay for their crimes?
The CDC has been lying about vaccine safety for its entire existence. Much like the Australian and European authorities do as well. There is NOBODY looking at the health of our children except for the unfunded, ignored groups around the world who have been crying into the wilderness for so long.
In 1999, Verstraten showed that vaccinated children had a 1,135% increased risk of autism over the unvaccinated or children who didn’t get jabbed until after 1 year old. If the study had actually compared fully vaccinated vs fully unvaccinated, the difference would have been even more stark.
Yet they chose to bury the study and in so doing, to bury millions or tens of millions of children worldwide who died or were permanently injured by these jabs.
If you want to know more about this study, watch the first VaxXed documentary and research the CDC Whistleblower.
Informed Choice is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
In Australia they are complaining that 10% of children are on the national disability scheme- they are not looking for the reason, just complaining about the cost.
Since there are no Constitutional Courts to hold 'them' accountable -after all 'They' are corporations , businesses - all the roads lead to Equity , and they will lose those cases as they constantly violate their own rules fraudulently , and definitely personal liability needs to be persued