I’ve always had a soft spot for Pauline Hanson because:

She helped us in Parliament when we went to try and get mandated reporting of vaccine reactions by doctors, way back when.

She was incredibly successful in QLD with One Nation and was jailed as a result of that success (she scared the daylights out of the Uniparty!)

She is not afraid to say she loves Australia and to be vilified for that.

Malcolm Roberts has been one of the most intelligent and best friends of the freedom movement in Australia and he is Pauline’s second.

But I know that not everyone feels the same so whatever your vote, if you choose to vote, here is the link or you can click the image above (I remembered to say that this time 😜) to have your say.

