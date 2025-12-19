The Courier Fail Wants To Know Your Opinion about Pauline Hanson
If you feel so moved.
I’ve always had a soft spot for Pauline Hanson because:
She helped us in Parliament when we went to try and get mandated reporting of vaccine reactions by doctors, way back when.
She was incredibly successful in QLD with One Nation and was jailed as a result of that success (she scared the daylights out of the Uniparty!)
She is not afraid to say she loves Australia and to be vilified for that.
Malcolm Roberts has been one of the most intelligent and best friends of the freedom movement in Australia and he is Pauline’s second.
But I know that not everyone feels the same so whatever your vote, if you choose to vote, here is the link or you can click the image above (I remembered to say that this time 😜) to have your say.
I was really annoyed at that whole article. There was not a single aurgument put forward as to why Pauline is bad for Australia. It was all about other people doing bad things. It just asserts that she is racist.... with no evidence. My comment to that effect was blocked...
I do think Pauline Hanson and One Nation are a net good for Australia, i dont agree with everything they stand for but thats the case with most political parties. The Greens have no social conscence at all and are only in favour of "reducing a carbon footprint" The rest of the country and people can go to hell. Labor is jobs for the boys while pretending to be the opposite and I dont think the current Liberal party knows what a conservative policy is...
I wish there were more Pauline’s in our country. Whatever Pauline says comes from the heart.