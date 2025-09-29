For many years - decades - I still believed that stupidity and ignorance, rather than outright genocidal intent, were behind the deaths and injuries from medical procedures. COVID disabused me of that assumption pretty quickly. I believe there is ample proof that the ultimate goal of most Western governments worldwide, including that in Australia, is to kill as many of their citizens as possible, as quickly as possible, without ever being found guilty of these acts.

I also believe that there is a strong link between the cults pushing abortion, vaccination, Western medical drugs and procedures, child sex trafficking, the trans movement, and euthanasia/MAID. And sadly, too many have been hypnotised into believing that these changes are necessary and for the greater good.

We have replaced a belief in God with a belief in not just scientism, but the opposite of God - whether you call it Baal, Satan, Moloch, or demons - it doesn’t matter. It is a force of destruction, evil, and death, and it is apparently worshiped by a growing number of people in our society today.

This article, which mainly discusses the United States, is the first in a series.

Suffer the little children

But Jesus said, Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven.

Matthew 19:14

I was a true believer in the right for women to abort their babies. I was active in pushing and protesting for the passage of Roe vs Wade, which became law in the US in 1973 - my Sophomore (2nd) year of High School.

Growing up, I had heard far too many tragic stories of desperate women, driven into the hands of unscrupulous and dirty back-alley abortions where both they and their baby didn’t survive.

Abortion was a ‘necessary evil’ since women were going to have them anyway, and as that witch from the depths of hell herself, Hillary Clinton, stated:

“Abortion should not only be safe and legal, it should be rare.”

Rare?

For many decades, though there were many protestors who would wait outside of abortion clinics in the US to try to convince mothers to keep their babies, there was no massive upsurge of sentiment among the majority of the population. Because it was felt that the number of babies being aborted was tiny, and most women were only having abortions as a last resort and very early in their pregnancy.

If only we’d known! But of course, the mainstream media covered up the truth, and we were not informed of the real toll, especially amongst the African-American population. Instead of the tiny number of babies we’d all convinced ourselves had been killed by abortion, far too many women availed themselves of abortions as if they were another form of birth control. And organisations like Planned Parenthood encouraged this for reasons we will discuss later in this article and down the track as well.

A holocaust - especially amongst African Americans

In 1973 - the first year that legal abortions were available in the US - 615,000 babies were aborted. That number peaked at 1.6 million abortions annually by about 1990 and thereafter declined to the point where, in 2024, it is estimated that 1.14 million babies were aborted.

At its height, there were approximately 41 black babies aborted for every 1,000 live births, whilst the highest level for abortions in white women was 16 per 1,000. Even today, the per capita abortion rate amongst African Americans is four times that in white women.

According to the Guttmacher Institute’s data, approximately 65 million babies have been aborted in the US since the passage of Roe vs Wade in 1973. A figure that is impossible to even imagine - let alone comprehend.

So much for rare

Abortion has gone from something that was considered shameful, and would only be whispered about but never admitted to publicly for fear of being stigmatised if it were known, to a badge of honour. Abortions are not only a good and valid form of birth control, but, like lines painted on the side of fighter planes during WW II, they are something to be counted in a competition to have the highest number of abortions possible. The images below are just a few of the thousands out there celebrating abortions.

Abortion is Healthcare?

Abortion:Healthcare as Euthanasia:Elder Care

Women’s health is a vital and oft-ignored area of medicine. So the irony is that characterising the killing of an ‘inconvenient’ baby as healthcare whilst ignoring so many of the other issues that have a negative impact on women shows you that as always, the emphasis goes where the money lies.

Because abortion is a very big business.

Eugenecist, Margaret Sanger, founded the organisation which eventually became Planned Parenthood in 1916.

Here are just a few of her quotes - which we are told by some to have been taken out of context, but I leave it to you to decide.

“We do not want word to go out that we want to exterminate the Negro population…” “The most urgent problem today is how to limit and discourage the over‑fertility of the mentally and physically defective.” “The most merciful thing that the large family does to one of its infant members is to kill it.”

Originally, Planned Parenthood (PP) was involved with teaching about birth control - an issue that was illegal to discuss at that time. But by 1942, Sanger’s organisation had morphed into Planned Parenthood - a group that was involved in family planning, providing pap smears (further down the track when these were first introduced), and general reproductive health.

The organisation avoided any discussions about or advocacy for the abortion issue until 1953, when Mary Steichen Calderone became the medical director. By the 1960s, PP was actively involved in lobbying for changes to legislation that would allow access to abortion. Just one day after the passage of Roe vs Wade, a PP clinic in Syracuse began to offer abortion services. It was soon followed by many other outlets in offering abortion in addition to its other health services.

It also continued to be active in lobbying State and Federal legislatures for laws which would expand the availability of abortions to the point where a woman at virtually any stage of pregnancy for any reason (or no reason at all) can request and obtain an abortion.

Below is a table provided by Chat GPT (which used sources like Wikipedia and the CDC even though I had previously asked it not to do so) regarding known short and long-term side effects related to medical abortion. Keep in mind that there are very few independent studies of this issue that I am aware of so take this information - especially the chance of these harms - with a very large grain of salt.

The convenience of your own home…

Many abortions today are what I refer to as ‘take-away abortions’ through the use of RU-486, brand name Mifepristone, followed by another drug, Misoprostol which can be taken by women to induce the loss of a baby either the morning after (before it has attached to the uterine wall) or later in the pregnancy (up to 7-10 weeks post insemination).

Mifepristone blocks the production of progesterone, a hormone necessary for early-stage pregnancies. And Misoprostol induces contractions of the uterus to expel the infant.

A large study has shown that the failure rate of these two pills is approximately 5.26%, meaning that these women will most likely need to undergo a surgical procedure.

It is estimated that approximately half of all abortions in the US today and drug-induced without large-term, independent studies into the long-term safety of these procedures for the women taking them.

In addition, just as with vaccination, the mortality and morbidity figures are compiled from ‘post-marketing’ surveillance which we know from a large Harvard study, would only collect data on about 1% of the actual toll inflicted on women.

Call me crazy, but I don’t consider procedures that put women at real risk of severe side effects, infertility and death to be women’s healthcare. What say you?

There doesn’t seem to be a central database to determine what the actual total government costs are in the US for abortion, but there are several clues I will share with you.

An organisation called Life Matters published a document called 2024 Abortion Facts which states that the abortion industry had $4.3 billion in revenue in 2024. It also claimed that PP has over $23.4 million in profits from performing abortions that same year. PP received over $800 million of its more than $2 billion revenue from the government. Laws changed in 2025 and now, it will no longer receive much of this money, nor will many private abortion providers. We will see if this will affect the number of these procedures performed each year.

A cost for women, but a huge benefit for PP and others

In the next article in this series, we will further discuss the financial value of babies that are aborted and why this is such a huge incentive. Until then, I would like to leave you with a link to this website, The Center for Medical Progress, that made undercover recordings of representatives of Planned Parenthood discussing the sale of baby parts and how much money would be required to get them. As I said, we will get into more details in an up-coming article.

https://www.centerformedicalprogress.org/cmp/investigative-footage/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

Share

Leave a comment