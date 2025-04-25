The Federal Election is only days away. How will you vote?
I hear from so many who are confused about where to put your support. I would urge you to vote wisely and to put your vote where it will do the most good for you and your fellow Australians
This is the election that will either make or break Australia. Will we buck the trend like the United States did in 2024 or will once again see - like Victoria and WA did - Australians voting for their own enslavement?
This website, Australians for Australia, has put together an excellent How To Vote card (screenshot above) and has lots of other information on each State. Please have a look and if you think this will be useful, share it with everyone you can think of.
It’s time to stop voting Labor or Liberal because that’s what you’ve always done or your parents did. It’s time to stop voting Greens because you think they support the environment - they don’t. Read their voting record for yourself.
In my district, there is a wealth of choice for the first time in ages! We have every minor party plus some excellent independents. It will be difficult to decide who to put in first place but I know who I will be voting for dead last and that is Labor.
Monica Smit of Reignite Democracy (another excellent website to bookmark and come back to often) has put together a very informative short video about how to ensure a changing of the old guard in Australia.
Vote consciously. Vote intentionally. And vote for freedom above all.
Interesting range of comments here. Of course we are only going to have a LNP or a Labour government. I can’t understand how people still don’t get how preferential system works and how we can get balance of power by getting freedom party candidates elected. If you haven’t seen it please watch Topher Field’s marbles video on how preferential votes are distributed. As previously mentioned, Turning Point Australia have how to vote cards for EVERY electorate in Australia showing how to vote to avoid labour/green Coalition government and preference freedom parties. For those that mistrust Monica’s opinion, she is correct but Turning Point and Topher will explain why.
👏👏👏👍📣📣 Its never been more important for Australians to vote below the line. Take the time, your very life as you know it, depends on doing so. The lifestyle you save, just maybe your own and/or childrens/grandchildrens future.🤨
Or, you know don't. If its all too hard.😉🤨🤔 That's why freedom is for grown a$$ adults. But you can choose to have the government hold your hand. Just don't complain when you don't the outcome😉
#follownone #useURpower #orloseit4ever #mistakeswereNOTmade #getlocalised