This is the election that will either make or break Australia. Will we buck the trend like the United States did in 2024 or will once again see - like Victoria and WA did - Australians voting for their own enslavement?

This website, Australians for Australia, has put together an excellent How To Vote card (screenshot above) and has lots of other information on each State. Please have a look and if you think this will be useful, share it with everyone you can think of.

It’s time to stop voting Labor or Liberal because that’s what you’ve always done or your parents did. It’s time to stop voting Greens because you think they support the environment - they don’t. Read their voting record for yourself.

In my district, there is a wealth of choice for the first time in ages! We have every minor party plus some excellent independents. It will be difficult to decide who to put in first place but I know who I will be voting for dead last and that is Labor.

Monica Smit of Reignite Democracy (another excellent website to bookmark and come back to often) has put together a very informative short video about how to ensure a changing of the old guard in Australia.

Vote consciously. Vote intentionally. And vote for freedom above all.

