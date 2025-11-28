The High Court has Agreed to Hear the Case Against the Under-16 Ban
This is really good news. I hope eKaren et al are getting very nervous.
Oh, to have been a fly on the wall when the Write and Statement of Claim were served to the Minister, the Commonwealth and eKaren!
Can we expect justice from the High Court? We can if the Justices know how many are watching them and judging them by how they determine the verdict in this case.
Justice may be blind - but we have eyes to see and expect honest and fair decisions on this important issue.
Either way, I have a feeling December 10th is now no longer the starting date for this legislation to take effect. Great news!
If only 7 million aussies could descend into Canberra now :)
A toast with a quadruple Malibuuu to that !
May they succeed !!
May that happen a lot !!!