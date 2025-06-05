Well, they said it wouldn’t ever happen, but somehow, my Informed Choice YouTube channel is live once again! Thank you, 1st amendment.

You can access it here - https://www.youtube.com/@myinformedchoice/ and I will be starting to reupload all of the videos that were deleted prior to this time and also - finally, FINALLY - reviving Under the Wire once again. YAY!

If you can take a moment to subscribe to the channel which costs you nothing but will help me get these videos in front of more people, that would be so very much appreciated. And if you can also share this post with others who you think might be interested, that would be great too! :-)

