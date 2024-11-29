Just a quick heads-up to let you all know that I will be one of the speakers at the MISsing Information Rally today (rain or shine) at the Brisbane Botanic Gardens (Alice Street). I will discuss the latest threats to our personal sovereignty, privacy and freedom brought about by the recent legislation guillotined through Federal Parliament without debate and in opposition to the 15,000+ submissions sent into the Kangaroo ‘inquiry’ during the 24-hour period allowed.

There will be other amazing speakers as well so if you can make it, please come and show your support for freedom in Australia - a commodity which is in shorter and shorter supply these days.

I am especially interested in seeing Nick Patterson, who, at a time when everyone else seemed to be either afraid or simply unwilling to step forward to help the AVN with their VaxXed Bus Tour, came through for us, opening doors and putting us in touch with the right people in Victoria. He is a profile in courage, having stood against the lockdown lunacy in Danistan throughout the scamdemic and suffered greatly as a result.

Please scroll past the speaker’s pictures for an important appeal.

The People’s Revolution

I first met Tristan Van Rye (Triccy) on that very first VaxXed Tour in 2018 (I think I have the year right?) when Polly Tommey, Dr Brian Hooker, Dr Suzanne Humphries and Anu Vaidya all came out, and in 14 days, we travelled from the Sunshine Coast to Adelaide, doing 16 events, speaking with thousands of people and evading the forces stacked against us who were cancelling venues and trying to stop us from reaching those who most needed to see us.

He, his wife and his vaccine-injured son came to meet us in a park West of Brisbane and he talked to Polly, who is one of the most amazing, compassionate and inciteful interviewers I have ever known.

I watched him as he spoke, the passion and pain he expressed for his family, the anger against those who lied to him and harmed his son, and I knew right then and there that he was someone very special. I knew that he was going to be a mover and shaker in life. And I was right!

Tristan joined the AVN committee not long after that and worked to help us through some very difficult times (actually, they have all been very difficult times in recent years thanks to the powerful forces trying to stop informed choice).

He then left to spread his wings and form The People’s Revolution (TPR) - a truly grass-roots movement that helps people in local areas, giving them the tools to become the activists we all need to be right now if we are to push back against the dictators trying to enslave and even kill us and our children.

Over this time, he has had his livelihood and his life under threat many times but has continued to push forward because, to Tristan, family is everything, and his family had suffered due to the lies he’d been told about vaccines. He was going to make damned sure that didn’t happen to anyone else.

The last year has probably been the most difficult for him, with his injured son being diagnosed - first with Type-1 Diabetes (IDDM) and then with Autism. As if things weren’t hard enough, TPR has had two break-ins and robberies at storage facilities that held equipment they used at rallies, including generators, sound equipment, cameras, gazebos etc.

‘Coincidentally’, both of these break-ins - at separate secret storage facilities where no other units were robbed - seemed to coincide with planned rallies - the most recent of these was just a few days ago in advance of today’s event:

Here is what Tristan said on his Facebook page:

Well folks, we were recently robbed. Our storage facility was broken into. A targeted hit, with no other unit touched. Generators, TPR gazebo, TPR banners, TPR giant flags. Close to $15k gone. It would appear that someone does not want us having this rally. But who? Only a trusted few of my volunteers knew where this unit was located. Key word being TRUST. So if no one knows where we are located, and it was a targeted hit, how does something like this happen? Considering I have gifted the QPS with footage that would reveal in high definition, the faces of the culprits, along with their vehicle and registration, yet they are unwilling to do what they need to access the footage (and I'd say almost undoubtedly get enough evidence to find the people invovled in doing so), my eye brows start to raise and the possibility of this whole situation involving some systems from a little higher up, start to come in to play. But we are The PEOPLE'S Revolution, are we not? Not only will we be continuing with our rally on Saturday at 2.30pm through rain, hail, shine or robbery, we will be making our biggest announcement since our inception in 2020. On a good note, one of the cops was especially on board with what we do, and made it very clear that they were completely against the jab, but was forced into it, by their commissioner. This is why it is so bloody important that we keep doing what we're doing. So keep pushing Brothers and Sisters, together we will create change. See you all tomorrow. P.S If you are willing and able to support us financially, so we are able to purchase the gear we need moving forwards, please do so through our nomal account: The People’s Revolution BSB 124196 ACC 23360634

God doesn’t give us anything we can’t handle, they say. But sometimes God seems to test us to the very limit of our endurance.

Triccy is made of strong stuff, but even strength can start to fail when it is constantly under attack.

If you are able to attend today’s rally to show Triccy your support, I know he would be grateful. for that. And if you can’t but can deposit a few dollars into the TPR account, that would go a long way towards showing him that our community is behind him and will do what is needed to help protect someone who has done so much trying to protect us all.

Once again, the bank details are:

The People’s Revolution

BSB 124-196

ACC 23360634

Share

Leave a comment