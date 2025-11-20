The CDC admits that vaccines may cause Autism - though they are being very coy about it
And I'm a day late and a dollar short because you all probably know about this already. And will MAHA continue to be sidelined going forward?
Yesterday, I shared a post from the always wonderful Dr Maryanne Demasi regarding an unexpected but very welcome change to the CDC’s official position on the link between vaccines and autism (linked at the image above).
But I did want to follow up with a bit more information, since you may not have seen this yet if you are not active on social media. It has set the internet ablaze, and I for one, would like to continue fanning the flames because there are literally hundreds of millions of families worldwide whose children became autistic after vaccination and they have been gaslit and abused by the system. It’s time they starting fighting back and this is one of the best weapons I can possibly imagine to help them do so.
Shockingly, there seems to have been some mainstream coverage of this story though I cannot find a press release or announcement from the CDC. As Dr Demasi said - this was all done very quietly.
Below are a few of the headlines from mainstream media regarding these changes. The spin doctors have been hard at work blaming the revelation of truth on Kennedy’s ‘anti-vaccine’ leaning. (each image below is linked to the underlying article) and doing their best to make it sound like it is all unscientific rubbish.
Just to let you know, here is some of the previous wording from the CDC Website, denying any link between vaccines and autism:
And just to show you the sort of opposition Kennedy is facing from within his own Department and the government, he was forced by the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee to add this line to the page:
So, despite the fact that the page states clearly that information was covered up and there is actually evidence linking vaccines with autism, they also say there is no link because that would be back for the pHarmaceutical owners of Congressman, Senators and other officials in Washington and elsewhere in the USA. The government is basically telling us:
To hell with our children whose futures have been stolen!
To hell with our families who are suffering with the guilt of agreeing to vaccinate despite the fact that this information was knowingly withheld.
To hell with our right to make free and informed health choices.
To hell with our right to sue pHarma if our children have been harmed by their toxic and deadly products.
Well, I say - TO HELL WITH THE GOVERNMENT, PHARMA, THE MSM AND THE MAINSTREAM MEDICAL COMMUNITY AND THEIR CORRUPT, COMPLICIT AND IMMORAL STANCE ON MY RIGHTS AND THE RIGHTS OF MY CHILDREN. I HOPE THOSE RESPONSIBLE BURN IN HELL FOR ETERNITY.
Then, I will be happy.
Vengeance is mine, sayeth the Lord, but knowing that vengeance has finally taken place will make this woman extremely pleased.
As your article points out, Meryl, a number of barriers are placed in the path of people trying to understand the Autism vaccine relationship. The first is the pillorying media, politicians, friends, family and even local medics are likely to subject you to for engaging in the disgusting practice of doing your own research.
If you can withstand that, the next barrier is the term AUTISM. Like AIDS it is a syndrome or spectrum of maladies. I think part of the plan is to have us investigate each one. If we do, I fear we will be discussing this in 2100 when 1 in 2 children will be defined as autistic and despite a century of Robert Malone's personalised mRNA vaxxes trillions will by then be spent annually chasing a cure.
What we might do is zoom in on common practices that precede an autism diagnosis. Here we bring in the food dyes, adulterated tap water, multi-shots (see MMR), adjuvants et al. Yet, not all of these are part of every child's experience.
What is? The intramuscular injection. What if bypassing the child's natural immunity by breaking through the epithelium and injecting a toxin in your newborn's or infant's upper arm is the problem? Might this be the equivalent of whacking the child over the head with a cricket bat. We might lessen the danger by waiting a few years till the child is older and has a greater capacity to withstand the whack. Still, it remains a risk to which I wish I had never exposed my 3 children.
The mRNA transfection process raises these dangers to an even higher level. The problems with it are well known and need to be hept separate from the "autism" debate. We can't allow a nonsense discussion about contaminants to weaponise this debate in new directions.
THE GOVERNMENT, PHARMA, THE MSM AND THE MAINSTREAM MEDICAL COMMUNITY AND THEIR CORRUPT, COMPLICIT AND IMMORAL STANCE ON MY RIGHTS AND THE RIGHTS OF MY CHILDREN. I HOPE THOSE RESPONSIBLE BURN IN HELL FOR ETERNITY. My sentiments as well.