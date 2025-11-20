Informed Choice

Warren Ross
2dEdited

As your article points out, Meryl, a number of barriers are placed in the path of people trying to understand the Autism vaccine relationship. The first is the pillorying media, politicians, friends, family and even local medics are likely to subject you to for engaging in the disgusting practice of doing your own research.

If you can withstand that, the next barrier is the term AUTISM. Like AIDS it is a syndrome or spectrum of maladies. I think part of the plan is to have us investigate each one. If we do, I fear we will be discussing this in 2100 when 1 in 2 children will be defined as autistic and despite a century of Robert Malone's personalised mRNA vaxxes trillions will by then be spent annually chasing a cure.

What we might do is zoom in on common practices that precede an autism diagnosis. Here we bring in the food dyes, adulterated tap water, multi-shots (see MMR), adjuvants et al. Yet, not all of these are part of every child's experience.

What is? The intramuscular injection. What if bypassing the child's natural immunity by breaking through the epithelium and injecting a toxin in your newborn's or infant's upper arm is the problem? Might this be the equivalent of whacking the child over the head with a cricket bat. We might lessen the danger by waiting a few years till the child is older and has a greater capacity to withstand the whack. Still, it remains a risk to which I wish I had never exposed my 3 children.

The mRNA transfection process raises these dangers to an even higher level. The problems with it are well known and need to be hept separate from the "autism" debate. We can't allow a nonsense discussion about contaminants to weaponise this debate in new directions.

Geoff Pascoe
2d

THE GOVERNMENT, PHARMA, THE MSM AND THE MAINSTREAM MEDICAL COMMUNITY AND THEIR CORRUPT, COMPLICIT AND IMMORAL STANCE ON MY RIGHTS AND THE RIGHTS OF MY CHILDREN. I HOPE THOSE RESPONSIBLE BURN IN HELL FOR ETERNITY. My sentiments as well.

