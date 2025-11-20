Buy me a coffee

Image unapologetically stolen from FakeBook

Yesterday, I shared a post from the always wonderful Dr Maryanne Demasi regarding an unexpected but very welcome change to the CDC’s official position on the link between vaccines and autism (linked at the image above).

But I did want to follow up with a bit more information, since you may not have seen this yet if you are not active on social media. It has set the internet ablaze, and I for one, would like to continue fanning the flames because there are literally hundreds of millions of families worldwide whose children became autistic after vaccination and they have been gaslit and abused by the system. It’s time they starting fighting back and this is one of the best weapons I can possibly imagine to help them do so.

Shockingly, there seems to have been some mainstream coverage of this story though I cannot find a press release or announcement from the CDC. As Dr Demasi said - this was all done very quietly.

Below are a few of the headlines from mainstream media regarding these changes. The spin doctors have been hard at work blaming the revelation of truth on Kennedy’s ‘anti-vaccine’ leaning. (each image below is linked to the underlying article) and doing their best to make it sound like it is all unscientific rubbish.

Just to let you know, here is some of the previous wording from the CDC Website, denying any link between vaccines and autism:



And just to show you the sort of opposition Kennedy is facing from within his own Department and the government, he was forced by the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee to add this line to the page:

So, despite the fact that the page states clearly that information was covered up and there is actually evidence linking vaccines with autism, they also say there is no link because that would be back for the pHarmaceutical owners of Congressman, Senators and other officials in Washington and elsewhere in the USA. The government is basically telling us:

To hell with our children whose futures have been stolen!

To hell with our families who are suffering with the guilt of agreeing to vaccinate despite the fact that this information was knowingly withheld.

To hell with our right to make free and informed health choices.

To hell with our right to sue pHarma if our children have been harmed by their toxic and deadly products.

Well, I say - TO HELL WITH THE GOVERNMENT, PHARMA, THE MSM AND THE MAINSTREAM MEDICAL COMMUNITY AND THEIR CORRUPT, COMPLICIT AND IMMORAL STANCE ON MY RIGHTS AND THE RIGHTS OF MY CHILDREN. I HOPE THOSE RESPONSIBLE BURN IN HELL FOR ETERNITY.

Then, I will be happy.

Vengeance is mine, sayeth the Lord, but knowing that vengeance has finally taken place will make this woman extremely pleased.

Leave a comment

Share



