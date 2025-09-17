I have been on the lay low for a while now - only basically reposting instead of writing, and that is because the article I am working on, which I have done weeks of research for, is forcing me (and eventually you) to face the fact that we are surrounded by demons in human form.

It is only very recently that I’ve actually accepted that there are demons at all. Now, however, the number of demons and the things they do has me completely gob-smacked.

Many of you are way ahead of me in the demon-recognition department. But I have to tell you this does not come naturally to me. Even after nearly 35 years of researching the evils of vaccination and those who push it on innocents, I still believed that most people are good and kind and wouldn’t hurt another person - especially a child.

I no longer feel that way.

This cockeyed optimist has turned cynic in her old age, and she doesn’t like it one bit!

And no, it wasn’t Charlie Kirk’s murder and the reaction of the demonic left that convinced me of this (though it reinforced that feeling in me). This has been building for some time, and I have finally made some connections between the events of the last 5 years with other things I only learned about since July. You will have to wait to hear more, though others have been writing about this in bits and pieces.

I just wanted to explain to you why the articles have been thin on the ground.

Sometimes the truth is hard to face

I can confront someone who I think is wrong - and have done so many times in the past - without any problem whatsoever. But confronting this evil that is all around me and trying to figure out how in the world to defeat it…that has been really hard.

I think you will understand when you see the article (or articles - it’s going to be long).

In the meantime, I purchased my first bible a few months ago and am trying to read it without much success. But I’ll keep trying. Maybe the answers are in there?

Anyway, that’s a discussion for another time.

Stay well and keep fighting! Every one of us is needed in this war that is absolutely spiritual.

Meryl

