Maria Zeee is well worth watching and following if you don’t already. She works with The Vigilant Fox and presents regular updates on news that we all need to be aware of.

This clip is very timely indeed!

The first 12 minutes covers a ‘game’ put out by the British Government which is being distributed in schools that is supposed to root out incorrect thinking and ‘terrorist’ leanings in children as young as 11 years old. I kid you not. This is the next logical step for Australia as well, once the new so-called hate speech laws are passed.

Watching Maria reminded me of a short film by James Clavell (author of the Shogun series amongst other books) called The Children’s Story.

I haven’t watched this for many, many years (in fact, I thought it was in black and white and was surprised to see it in colour). The basic premise is that the United States loses a war with a communist dictatorship. The morning after the war, the children all go to school and there is a new teacher who is sweet and soft-spoken and gains the children’s trust. Once that happens, she begins to brainwash them. One child stands up and says that he doesn’t think what she is saying is right. She uses him as an example to the rest of the children that in fact, she and the new ‘state’ are not only right, but have the children’s best interests at heart. Much more so than their own parents - some of whom have been taken away for ‘reeducation’. Like I said - it has been many, many years since I watched this so I may have gotten some of the details wrong, but it is only 25 minutes long and I recommend you watch it. It is a warning to all of us of what could happen if we don’t stand up NOW!

The second part of this broadcast is all about the speech tyranny heading our way. I’m not sure how many of you have scanned the proposed legislation (that was put together in like 5 minutes, apparently, and which Parliamentarians have been given less than 48 hours to read and get their heads around)

According to these laws, people may be sent to prison for up to 5 years for hate speech. And the definition of hate speech is so broad it can simply mean someone who says something Albo and his cabal doesn’t like. Just like Albo is trying to ban X from Australia because people were posting hurtey images of him in a bikini. (I’m so sorry for making you see this image - I hope you haven’t just eaten a meal?)

So, because Islamic terrorists killed 16 people, most of whom were Jewish, and injured dozens more, the Albo government along with the non-opposition Liberals have decided that the way to protect Australians is to target people they consider to be right-wing extremists (eg. normal Aussies who simply want our country back without uncontrolled mass immigration - refer to the video at the top of this page) without actually doing anything to hold those who incited this crime to account.

Why do I say this? Well, in Parliament a few days ago, the questions were asked about whether the Quran could be used to protect someone from a charge of hate speech under the law and the answer was yes. The Torah could also be cited as a way of getting around these rules. But the Christian bible? Nah, mate - it won’t work!

As realRick_AUS said on X the other day:



They used the death of these innocent Australians



To create laws that won’t allow you to criticise those who are responsible for it

The 16 innocents who were killed by radical muslims in Bondi. Only 1 of them wasn’t Jewish - Jews were openly targeted in this act of terrorism.

And in an amazing ‘coincidence’, the Neo-Nazi group, National Socialist Network, which was formed in 2020, has agreed to disaband due to these new laws. Do you see what they did there? In order to blame neo-Nazis for hate speech in order to pass draconian laws, the government needed a group to point to. How convenient! And now, this group is going bye-bye because that law is just so damned effective! It’s like magic, right? 🪄

I have only skimmed the legislation and read what others have posted about it, but it appears that aside from defining hate speech so broadly, saying good morning with a scowl on your face could lead to your arrest, the rules are also being made retroactive so you could be arrested for things you said in the past before the legislation was even a twinkle in Albo’s evil eye!

In the meantime, Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party has vowed to vote against this as has Alex Antic. Here is the One Nation media release:

It is obvious to anyone with two brain cells to rub together (eg anyone who is not in the leadership of either Labor, Liberal, Greens or Teals) that this government does not care one little bit what we all think. If they did, we never would have had a Voice to Parliament referendum nor would we be looking at losing our right to speak freely at this point in time.

I would like to recommend that, in addition to sending in a short submission before 4 PM tomorrow which is the deadline (at least they gave us plenty of time to read the Bill and write in to oppose it…). Here is a link which will hopefully work for you. For some reason, all of the other links I have are being blocked. It’s almost as if they don’t WANT to hear from us…that can’t be right, can it?

(Please write in your own words — original submissions carry more weight)

You can keep your submission short. Even 3–6 short paragraphs is enough.

1. Who you are

Briefly state who you are and why this legislation matters to you.

Examples:

concerned citizen

parent / grandparent

journalist / writer

small business owner

academic / student

member of a faith or community group

You do not need to be an expert.

2. Support for existing laws against violence

You may wish to make clear that:

You oppose violence, intimidation, and genuine threats

You understand Australia already has laws against: incitement to violence harassment threats criminal extremist activity



This helps distinguish your concerns from any endorsement of extremism.

3. Concerns about expanded “hate speech” definitions

Possible points to raise (choose what resonates with you):

Vague or broad language risks criminalising lawful speech

Unclear definitions may lead to selective or inconsistent enforcement

Fear that lawful criticism, debate, satire, religious expression, or political speech could be chilled

Risk of people self-censoring due to uncertainty or fear of prosecution

4. Freedom of expression & democratic norms

You might note that:

Robust debate is essential in a democracy

Laws should target conduct , not opinion

Free speech protections exist to defend unpopular or minority views — not just popular ones

Once expanded, speech laws are rarely rolled back and may be widened further over time

5. Concerns about speed and scrutiny

Many people are raising concerns that:

The legislation is being fast-tracked

There has been limited time for public consultation

Complex laws deserve careful drafting, scrutiny, and amendment

Rushed legislation risks unintended consequences

6. Request to the Committee

You could respectfully ask the Committee to:

Delay passage to allow broader consultation

Narrow definitions to focus on direct threats and criminal conduct

Strengthen safeguards for lawful speech

Clearly protect political, journalistic, religious, academic, and artistic expression

7. Closing

End with a polite closing such as:

“Thank you for considering my views.”

“I appreciate the opportunity to make a submission.”

“I respectfully ask the Committee to take these concerns into account.”

Feel free to send me a copy of your message either as a cc or bcc to admin@myinformedchoice.com.au

