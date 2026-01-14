Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Andreas's avatar
Andreas
3d

Tyranny never sleeps, Meryl.

We knew this was coming. That any pretext would do.

It's not like The Monster is hiding its agenda anymore.

Godspeed. To us all.

I look forward to welcoming in the post-tyranny world. But before that, we're in for a turbulent ride.

Peace.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Meryl Dorey and others
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
3d

Stunning breakdown of how these 'safety' measures become tools for control once the definition gets that broad. The parallel to The Children's Story is spot on, when I read about that UK game targeting 11 year olds it gave me the same chills watching that film years ago did. Building laws on undefined 'hate speech' basically lets whoever's in powre decide what's acceptable in real time, which is kinda the opposite of how liberal democracies are suposed to work.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Meryl Dorey
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Dorey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture