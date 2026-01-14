The UK creates a game to entrap children and Australia goes full commie next week
Please read this, take action and share it widely. We only have until 4 PM tomorrow to make our voices heard ... while we still can!
Maria Zeee is well worth watching and following if you don’t already. She works with The Vigilant Fox and presents regular updates on news that we all need to be aware of.
This clip is very timely indeed!
The first 12 minutes covers a ‘game’ put out by the British Government which is being distributed in schools that is supposed to root out incorrect thinking and ‘terrorist’ leanings in children as young as 11 years old. I kid you not. This is the next logical step for Australia as well, once the new so-called hate speech laws are passed.
Watching Maria reminded me of a short film by James Clavell (author of the Shogun series amongst other books) called The Children’s Story.
I haven’t watched this for many, many years (in fact, I thought it was in black and white and was surprised to see it in colour). The basic premise is that the United States loses a war with a communist dictatorship. The morning after the war, the children all go to school and there is a new teacher who is sweet and soft-spoken and gains the children’s trust. Once that happens, she begins to brainwash them. One child stands up and says that he doesn’t think what she is saying is right. She uses him as an example to the rest of the children that in fact, she and the new ‘state’ are not only right, but have the children’s best interests at heart. Much more so than their own parents - some of whom have been taken away for ‘reeducation’. Like I said - it has been many, many years since I watched this so I may have gotten some of the details wrong, but it is only 25 minutes long and I recommend you watch it. It is a warning to all of us of what could happen if we don’t stand up NOW!
The second part of this broadcast is all about the speech tyranny heading our way. I’m not sure how many of you have scanned the proposed legislation (that was put together in like 5 minutes, apparently, and which Parliamentarians have been given less than 48 hours to read and get their heads around)
According to these laws, people may be sent to prison for up to 5 years for hate speech. And the definition of hate speech is so broad it can simply mean someone who says something Albo and his cabal doesn’t like. Just like Albo is trying to ban X from Australia because people were posting hurtey images of him in a bikini. (I’m so sorry for making you see this image - I hope you haven’t just eaten a meal?)
So, because Islamic terrorists killed 16 people, most of whom were Jewish, and injured dozens more, the Albo government along with the non-opposition Liberals have decided that the way to protect Australians is to target people they consider to be right-wing extremists (eg. normal Aussies who simply want our country back without uncontrolled mass immigration - refer to the video at the top of this page) without actually doing anything to hold those who incited this crime to account.
Why do I say this? Well, in Parliament a few days ago, the questions were asked about whether the Quran could be used to protect someone from a charge of hate speech under the law and the answer was yes. The Torah could also be cited as a way of getting around these rules. But the Christian bible? Nah, mate - it won’t work!
As realRick_AUS said on X the other day:
They used the death of these innocent Australians
To create laws that won’t allow you to criticise those who are responsible for it
And in an amazing ‘coincidence’, the Neo-Nazi group, National Socialist Network, which was formed in 2020, has agreed to disaband due to these new laws. Do you see what they did there? In order to blame neo-Nazis for hate speech in order to pass draconian laws, the government needed a group to point to. How convenient! And now, this group is going bye-bye because that law is just so damned effective! It’s like magic, right? 🪄
I have only skimmed the legislation and read what others have posted about it, but it appears that aside from defining hate speech so broadly, saying good morning with a scowl on your face could lead to your arrest, the rules are also being made retroactive so you could be arrested for things you said in the past before the legislation was even a twinkle in Albo’s evil eye!
In the meantime, Pauline Hanson’s One Nation party has vowed to vote against this as has Alex Antic. Here is the One Nation media release:
It is obvious to anyone with two brain cells to rub together (eg anyone who is not in the leadership of either Labor, Liberal, Greens or Teals) that this government does not care one little bit what we all think. If they did, we never would have had a Voice to Parliament referendum nor would we be looking at losing our right to speak freely at this point in time.
I would like to recommend that, in addition to sending in a short submission before 4 PM tomorrow which is the deadline (at least they gave us plenty of time to read the Bill and write in to oppose it…). Here is a link which will hopefully work for you. For some reason, all of the other links I have are being blocked. It’s almost as if they don’t WANT to hear from us…that can’t be right, can it?
(Please write in your own words — original submissions carry more weight)
You can keep your submission short. Even 3–6 short paragraphs is enough.
1. Who you are
Briefly state who you are and why this legislation matters to you.
Examples:
concerned citizen
parent / grandparent
journalist / writer
small business owner
academic / student
member of a faith or community group
You do not need to be an expert.
2. Support for existing laws against violence
You may wish to make clear that:
You oppose violence, intimidation, and genuine threats
You understand Australia already has laws against:
incitement to violence
harassment
threats
criminal extremist activity
This helps distinguish your concerns from any endorsement of extremism.
3. Concerns about expanded “hate speech” definitions
Possible points to raise (choose what resonates with you):
Vague or broad language risks criminalising lawful speech
Unclear definitions may lead to selective or inconsistent enforcement
Fear that lawful criticism, debate, satire, religious expression, or political speech could be chilled
Risk of people self-censoring due to uncertainty or fear of prosecution
4. Freedom of expression & democratic norms
You might note that:
Robust debate is essential in a democracy
Laws should target conduct, not opinion
Free speech protections exist to defend unpopular or minority views — not just popular ones
Once expanded, speech laws are rarely rolled back and may be widened further over time
5. Concerns about speed and scrutiny
Many people are raising concerns that:
The legislation is being fast-tracked
There has been limited time for public consultation
Complex laws deserve careful drafting, scrutiny, and amendment
Rushed legislation risks unintended consequences
6. Request to the Committee
You could respectfully ask the Committee to:
Delay passage to allow broader consultation
Narrow definitions to focus on direct threats and criminal conduct
Strengthen safeguards for lawful speech
Clearly protect political, journalistic, religious, academic, and artistic expression
7. Closing
End with a polite closing such as:
“Thank you for considering my views.”
“I appreciate the opportunity to make a submission.”
“I respectfully ask the Committee to take these concerns into account.”
Feel free to send me a copy of your message either as a cc or bcc to admin@myinformedchoice.com.au
Tyranny never sleeps, Meryl.
We knew this was coming. That any pretext would do.
It's not like The Monster is hiding its agenda anymore.
Godspeed. To us all.
I look forward to welcoming in the post-tyranny world. But before that, we're in for a turbulent ride.
Peace.
Stunning breakdown of how these 'safety' measures become tools for control once the definition gets that broad. The parallel to The Children's Story is spot on, when I read about that UK game targeting 11 year olds it gave me the same chills watching that film years ago did. Building laws on undefined 'hate speech' basically lets whoever's in powre decide what's acceptable in real time, which is kinda the opposite of how liberal democracies are suposed to work.