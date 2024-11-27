Today saw the cowards and corrupt morons in the House of Representatives pass the Under 16 social media ban bill. No surprise there. Barely an independent thinker in the lot.

It is now set to go to the Senate, the House of Review, where it may not even be discussed - just voted on.

This from Senator Matt Canavan:

Just a note here - Senator Canavan was making noises like he would abstain from voting on this bill even though he abhors it. He copped an earful from people telling him that he MUST vote against it - even if it meant never getting elected again because he crossed the floor. Right now, it looks like he and Alex Antic will be crossing the floor and voting in opposition to the Diddly Dutton party line. People power in action!

It’s Australia, Mate! We don’t need no bloody rules…

Here on the Australian Government’s website is the normal process for debating and passing legislation:

This graphic illustrates the usual path of a bill through the Australian Parliament to become Australian law

But just like the COVID jabs were grandfathered in without even a nod-nod, wink-wink to the terribly insufficient testing other vaccines undergo, this bill was introduced and pushed through so fast there are Members and Senators now making claims for whiplash! (tongue in cheek, in case you couldn’t tell).

Here is Michelle Rowland, Minister for Miscommunications, demanding that the House of Representatives pass the bill with no amendments and do it today! Which they dutifully did, good little automatons that they are.

This from Craig Kelly (click the image to go to the text of the Bill):

It is obvious that Parliament is comprised of 2 different sorts of people (with a few exceptions)

Traitors who were selected rather than elected and as a result, will do whatever their puppet masters (eg Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, etc) tell them to do without any consideration for the people they are meant to represent; and Cowards who know they are doing the wrong thing but will continue to do it because they don’t want to make waves. They just want a comfortable career in government and hope to earn as much as they can from perks and other means so they can retire on a full pension and live well for the rest of their miserable lives.

They say you can’t vote your way out of this. But the US just did.

And I am finding myself hoping, wishing and praying that Trump and his MAGA/MAHA team will apply such overwhelming pressure on Australia, it’s government will completely collapse and we can finally get a real Parliament - not the sh*t show we’re faced with today.

Senator Canavan put this sign up in his office - an acknowledgement of the amazing plans revealed by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy who will be running the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

In the meantime, the eyes of the entire world are on Australia. Once again, we are the test dummy for tyranny. If we fold, I don’t believe there will be any coming back from the pit - at least not in my lifetime.

