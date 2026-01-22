Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Allan's avatar
Allan
1d

Excellent

Reply
Share
Heather Rays's avatar
Heather Rays
1d

👏👏👏👏👏👏

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Dorey · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture