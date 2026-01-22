Buy me a coffee

This is a short one - just to say that one of the first acts of the Trump administration was to give notice to the World Health Organisation (WHO) that the US was pulling out and taking their funding with them. They were required to give 12 months’ notice and that 12 months is now up.

The US was the biggest WHOfunder so Gill Bates will have to pull up his socks and cover the shortfall or the WHO will be in big trouble (and I will be big happy!)

