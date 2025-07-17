Shared from the AVN Web Page - please follow if you don’t already do so and volunteer to help with this tour if you are able.

The Vaxxed Bus is on the road again!

This August, we’re travelling across NSW to listen, learn, and record the stories of those impacted by vaccine injury.

If you or someone you know wants to share their story, we’re here to help amplify your voice. Your story deserves to be heard! We’ll be visiting communities between the 3 – 9 August 2025.

See below for our travel schedule and click the link to book an interview time with us to share your story.

Let’s bring these stories to light – together.

