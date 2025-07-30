Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Norm Gilmore's avatar
Norm Gilmore
3d

Sincerely hope it all goes well and the Fascist Totalitarian Authorities leave you alone .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alison Bevege's avatar
Alison Bevege
9m

Fantastic!! GO Rosemary and all the team!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Dorey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture