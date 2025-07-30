I won’t be on this tour and I may not even be there to see the bus pull away from my house because I’m with my daughter who just had surgery and may not get there in time, but you can see the bus, meet the amazing team of Aneeta and Rosemary, supported by Derrick and Michelle and our incredible AVN volunteers! You can tell your story - of vaccine injury or of your experience with not getting vaccinated - on the bus. It is the most empowering and supportive feeling to finally get to speak freely and to be around your tribe so don’t be afraid - #BeBrave!

You can find out more on this page and book your appointments there as well. Or, if you prefer, just go direct to this page to book your time.

If you can’t make it to the bus but want to support the AVN and the tour, please consider becoming a member for just about $1 a week or sponsoring them. They do such important and vital work and they are all volunteers! You can choose monthly sponsorships of as little as $5 a month here, a one-off sponsorship of your choice here, or an annual sponsorship on this page.

And if you can share this information on Substack and on social media as well, that would be incredibly helpful. Just use the link below or copy-paste the link in the URL above.