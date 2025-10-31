The walls are finally closing in on Fauci and Daszek

If you’re anything like me, you have been champing at the bit to finally see the criminals behind the COVID scamdemic put behind bars. And waiting. And waiting. And waiting.

Now, all of a sudden, it seems that we might actually be getting the justice we need to prevent these crimes from happening in the future. DNI Tulsi Gabbard says that she is working with Jay Bhattacharya and Robert F Kennedy Jr on proving that Peter Daszek of Eco Health Alliance and Anthony Fauci illegally funded Gain of Function research in Wuhan and other biolabs around the world.

If this is proved to be the case, I hope the government asks for the death sentence for both of them and for those who assisted in their crimes against humanity.

Time will tell - but they have got to be getting nervous now - especially since it looks like the auto-pen pardons are going to be deemed null and void. Hallelujah!

Share

Leave a comment