Image courtesy of ABC news

For decades, we’ve been told that vaccines ARE the science. They are fully and thoroughly tested for safety and efficacy so just shut up! Only an idiot or an anti-vaxxer would question them, so which one are you?

Now, RFK Jr, the new head of the US Health and Human Services Department, has ordered that vaccines undergo placebo controlled trials using an inert substance - aka a true placebo. This is being described as a “…radical departure from past practices.”

Well, THERE’S your problem! We’ve been told that vaccines are the science but what they actually are, is the propaganda.

And the mainstream medicos and media are losing their minds!

The top US health department plans to require placebo testing for all vaccines in an effort to offer "straightforward" public health information, but experts say such testing could limit availability and raise ethical concerns.

“The administration will require all new vaccines to be tested against an inert substance known as a placebo before they can be made available … The latest statement triggered alarm among vaccine experts that this may be another step by Kennedy to undermine the confidence in and availability of vaccines.”

Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr.’s proposal to require that all new vaccines undergo safety testing in placebo-controlled trials “is ethically problematic and will slow testing down for no good reason,” said Seema Shah, professor of pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and the director of research ethics at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. “Requiring placebos for all vaccine trials is a little like making basketball players do tryouts before every game — a waste of everyone’s time and money," Shah said.

Methinks they doth protest too much

This is just a small selection of the articles out there with ‘experts’ bemoaning the fact that the vaccine gravy train has been derailed and they might actually have to hop off before the station at great financial cost.

Their circular reasoning starts with - we’ve always done placebo-controlled trials to, now that they’ve been caught in that lie - placebo controls are not needed and in fact, they are unethical and dangerous! Don’t think too much about it - just listen to us because we’re the experts!

My absolutely favourite lie is the one that I was told probably 25+ years ago by Dr Gavin Frost who was at the time the head of our Australian Health Department. He said that it is unethical to test vaccines for the purposes of showing they are safe and effective because in order to do so, you have to ‘deny’ one group the benefits of these shots and that is just plain wrong!

That argument was repeated in the article below:

RFK Jr. to Change Vaccine Testing Rules

Doctors say for diseases like measles or polio, they argue it may be wrong to withhold vaccines from people in a placebo group when those vaccines have already been shown to be effective. …The change would require all new vaccines to undergo placebo-controlled trials before approval, The Washington Post reported. That means some people would receive the vaccine and others would get an inert substance, like a saline injection, before the results are compared.

And just to prove the point that actually requiring science in medicine would be dangerous (to the bottom line…), a measles outbreak has been manufactured out of thin air and hey-presto, we’re all supposed to dance the panic tango - Olé!

Well, fool me once - shame on me. Fool me 10 times, I’m a bloody idiot who doesn’t have the ability to live on my own or take care of myself.

If the regulators are now coming out and admitting what we have all known for decades - that there is no science behind their claims that vaccines are safe and effective because they have never been tested to show that, then this is the beginning of the end for vaccination.

Word must spread to the sleeping general public to that effect. And I’m counting on you who are reading this to help share it. Use the button below and send it to as many people as you possibly can.

Vaccine science is non-existent. Vaccine belief systems, vaccine religion and the cult of vaccination are all on their last legs. And I will dance on their grave once the rites have finally be read.

