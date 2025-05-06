Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neil D's avatar
Neil D
May 6

Any medico who believes in vaccines and is pushing them because they believe that vaccines will benefit people should welcome this move. Only the corrupt ones will fear the new policy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Meryl Dorey
Anne Dachel's avatar
Anne Dachel
May 6Edited

I am waiting to see a study of fully vaccinated and never vaccinated children to compare health outcomes.

With so many parents now too afraid or too well educated to vaccinate, the study group is out there. Why has it never been done?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Meryl Dorey and others
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Dorey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture