Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Informed Choice
Under the Wire
Under the Wire Episode 17 - Interview with Aneeta Hafemeister (originally aired on December 14, 2019)
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Under the Wire Episode 17 - Interview with Aneeta Hafemeister (originally aired on December 14, 2019)

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Sep 24, 2021

What is happening in the world of vaccine choice and safety: Discrimination, bullying and lies told by the #FakeNews media

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