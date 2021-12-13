Under The Wire Episode 33 - Covid info updates (originally aired on April 25,2020)

Come along and have a chat with Meryl Dorey of the AVN regarding all of the latest information that has come out about COVID-19.



Death rates in California – one of the hardest-hit US States, appears to be 0.03% – a fraction of the stated deaths associated with influenza!

Doctors are claiming that even if you show antibodies to COVID-19, they are not sure this means you are immune because antibodies don’t equal immunity. Hello? How do doctors claim to know that vaccines work? Through antibody tests!

Did our government destroy the economy and thousands of businesses for a disease that is less deadly than influenza? Why are we still under house arrest?