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Informed Choice

Informed Choice
Under the Wire
Under The Wire Episode 8 - Interview with Hillary Simpson (originally aired on September 21, 2019)
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Under The Wire Episode 8 - Interview with Hillary Simpson (originally aired on September 21, 2019)

Meryl Dorey's avatar
Meryl Dorey
Sep 23, 2021

Hillary Simpson of Crazy Mothers talks about what is happening in the US regarding mandating vaccination.

https://crazymothers.info


The up-coming VIE event in Wasthington DC

https://www.thevieevent.com

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