Under the Wire speaks with Jamie McIntyre, founder of the Australian National Review

Jamie McIntyre, Founder of Australian National Review and author of The Great Vaccine Con, which you can access for free at this link - https://australiannationalreview.com/free-ebook-giveaway - will be joining Under the Wire to discuss the current vaccination and COVID situation in Australia and to share his ideas on how to fight back against the current state of tyranny.

Australian National Review is Australia’s first real free and independent press, one with no editorial control by the elite, but a publication that can generate critical thinkers and critical debate and hold those spreading mistruths and deliberate propaganda in mainstream media to account.

News with a difference that will be educational, compelling and create a platform for political and social change in this country and address the real issues facing this country and the world.

Other links from the show:

https://ghorganisation.com/

https://www.wa.gov.au/government/publications/public-health-act-2016-wa-instrument-of-authorisation-authorisation-supply-or-administer-poison-sars-cov-2-covid-19-vaccine-australian-defence-force-no2-2021