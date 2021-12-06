Under the Wire Special-Mandatory vaccination for Aged Care & Interview with Melissa Bruce (originally aired on April 23, 2020)





Under the Wire Special-Mandatory vaccination for Aged Care

Under the Wire interviews Melissa Bruce

We will be discussing ways in which healthcare professionals and people with loved ones in aged care facilities may be able to overcome the government’s attempt to force them to accept influenza vaccinations.

This is an important broadcast so please be sure to set a reminder and share this with everyone who may possibly be affected.

Forced vaccination for aged care is the thin end of the wedge – the government is already discussing compulsory vaccination for all healthcare workers, disability support workers, teachers etc. The time to stop this is NOW!