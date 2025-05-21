I shared this on Facebook a few days ago, and the response has been amazing! I still have a few copies left, so if you'd like one, now’s your chance.

Vaccination Roulette - the book that I wrote with other volunteers from the QLD group way back in 1998, sold out before the year 2000. So I thought. But in cleaning up in a mad downsize for when we move someplace smaller now that we’re nearly empty nesters, I found a box of books still wrapped in plastic. Some of them are a bit dusty and they can also be slightly crumpled (not badly) from the plastic wrapping shrinking over the years. But they are all brand new.

The history of the fight for Informed Choice in Australia

Vaccination Roulette has been out of print for years and is very rare. It is a true peek into the history of the pro-freedom movement in Australia with heartbreaking true stories from those whose lives have been forever changed by vaccine injury and death. It also contains hundreds of references showing that the proof was there many years ago that vaccines were dangerous and ineffective.

I am signing every copy before it is sent out so if you purchase one and want something special written inside in my terrible handwriting (truly! years of typing has destroyed my penmanship which, let’s be honest, wasn’t too crash-hot from the beginning) just let me know in the comments on eBay and I will be happy to write it.

Would you like to share your story?

One thing that has happened on the Facebook post is that so many people have told stories about when they found Roulette and the AVN and how they were helped and influenced by us. If you feel so moved to share your story below, I would love to hear it.

