Vaccination Roulette - if you always wanted a copy-now is your (probably) last chance
I found a box of them in downsizing and have them for sale on eBay
I shared this on Facebook a few days ago, and the response has been amazing! I still have a few copies left, so if you'd like one, now’s your chance.
Vaccination Roulette - the book that I wrote with other volunteers from the QLD group way back in 1998, sold out before the year 2000. So I thought. But in cleaning up in a mad downsize for when we move someplace smaller now that we’re nearly empty nesters, I found a box of books still wrapped in plastic. Some of them are a bit dusty and they can also be slightly crumpled (not badly) from the plastic wrapping shrinking over the years. But they are all brand new.
The history of the fight for Informed Choice in Australia
Vaccination Roulette has been out of print for years and is very rare. It is a true peek into the history of the pro-freedom movement in Australia with heartbreaking true stories from those whose lives have been forever changed by vaccine injury and death. It also contains hundreds of references showing that the proof was there many years ago that vaccines were dangerous and ineffective.
I am signing every copy before it is sent out so if you purchase one and want something special written inside in my terrible handwriting (truly! years of typing has destroyed my penmanship which, let’s be honest, wasn’t too crash-hot from the beginning) just let me know in the comments on eBay and I will be happy to write it.
You can find the book at the link below.
Would you like to share your story?
One thing that has happened on the Facebook post is that so many people have told stories about when they found Roulette and the AVN and how they were helped and influenced by us. If you feel so moved to share your story below, I would love to hear it.
I truly believe that the vaccine landscape in Australia and potentially through those you’ve impacted globally would look very different without the work that you have done over the last few decades, both singly and with the AVN. You are truly a hero in my eyes and those of many others. Thank you.
Meryl, thank you, you’ve been hard at it for years on your “mission of goodness”, I like to call it. We, like you have been on the frontlines of vaccine hesitancy, in our case since the 70’s. Like you, having a vaccine injured child will certainly cement that hesitancy. I’m not in the market for any books atm, I’m so sad to say, life’s tough for many of us these days, but please know that your integral part in this “mission” is so greatly appreciated by me and many others.
As for your script, the written kind, you’re a doctor aren’t you? Lol. What doctor’s script has ever been truly legible?
May God keep you strong and hammering away, as they say, what you’ve built can never be torn down, as we who have benefited are the foundations, walls and ceiling to your efforts.