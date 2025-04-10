Very quick and last-minute link - I will be interviewed on The Pulse UK in about 30 minutes' time
The link is below if you would like to listen in live or check the archived version later.
I will be interviewed regarding the state of the vaccination issue in Australia as well as what is happening in the US / RFK Jr / Donald Trump etc. This station is out of the UK and the interview is expected to last for about 20 minutes starting at 5:40 PM AEDT give or take.
Here is the link to the broadcast -
https://thepulse.today/
I used the link you supplied and tried to go watch the Pulse recording, but the sound kept muting during the replay. I’ll try it on my computer and see if I have more success! Thank you, Meryl!
Hi Meryl, just saw your great Pulse video THE PULSE - TODAY'S NEWS TALK – great effort!.
Please see > BREAKING NEWS!! AUSTRALIAN LAW PROHIBITS COVID INJECTIONS! > https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3lCpRRcRLEA&t
I’d like to discuss this with you
Best regards
Glenn Floyd
