At this point, it looks like we may be in for 3 more years of Albo which is really scary! And if Albo wins and has his way, it might be 4 more years since he wants to extend the PM’s term.

I honestly don’t think there is any way that we can get a PM who is not in one of the major parties - but we CAN and SHOULD send a strong message to Canberra that we do not support them and they do not have an agenda to govern us in such a way that our rights are removed.

Short of a revolution, the best way we can send that message is by voting and putting the majors dead last.

And who knows - we may even get some more representation in the Senate - you never know your luck?

Don’t lose your marbles - just vote wisely

If you’re not sure how to send this message - and I wouldn’t blame you because our proportional system is unnecessarily confusing - the best person to go to for answers is the wonderful Topher Field.

There are two videos below where he discusses how to vote and why to vote (truly - if someone is telling you not to bother voting, I believe they are leading you astray, though they may be well-meaning). Please watch these and share them widely with others.

If enough of us change our voting habits, we can actually make a big difference.

Edit - Mark Neugebauer has shared the following information that I was unaware of previous and I wanted to share it here so everyone would see it. Thanks, Mark! People can also practice with this simulation website for the Lower House and Senate, Meryl. They can run it multiple time to get an idea of the outcome and how the simulation breaks down the preferences. https://learntovote.online/

Voting - Yes or No?

I would love to hear what you think about the elections and who you think will win. Both Albo and Dutton are historically weak candidates with not much differentiating them, in my opinion. It is Tweedle-Dee or Tweedle-Dum in my opinion. What say you?

