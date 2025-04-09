Informed Choice

Informed Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris's avatar
Chris
Apr 9

Meryl - good to have you back and posting.

A very good friend who is a One Nation candidate tells me after weeks of door knocking that most she talks to are fed up with the major parties.

Another good friend, a retired professor, has done a lot of work in opinion polling, and tells me that the polls are virtually guaranteed to be useless, as so many who run them frame questions the way they want people to answer, rather than in a way that gets an accurate answer.

I am a Libertarian member, and Jim Willmott, our QLD Senate candidate, who I have met and talked to on several occasions, is an outstanding individual. Well worth a vote.

Gerard Rennick, who I caught up with a couple of weeks ago (knew him when in the LNP) is another outstanding individual.

Minor parties are the only way to go.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Meryl Dorey and others
Mark Neugebauer's avatar
Mark Neugebauer
Apr 9

People can also practice with this simulation website for the Lower House and Senate, Meryl.

They can run it multiple time to get an idea of the outcome and how the simulation breaks down the preferences.

https://learntovote.online/

I believe it's going to be a tight race between the duopoly, and many people are predicting a minority government.

The key thing to hope for is a reduction in the votes to Green and Teal as well, as they are ideologically aligned with the nation destroying Net Zero agenda.

If I was to choose, I'd want Libs in with a minority and hopefully a couple of additional Freedom Friendly Senators as vocal, ethical and passionate as Gerard, Alex, Craig, Ralph, Malcolm, etc.

If people want to help change the overall structure of the voting process, how we are governed and having more rights enshrined in our constitution I encourage people to check out Australians for Better Government - https://www.australiansforbetter.com/mission

Just as a disclaimer and for transparency, I advise that I am a committee member and SA Coordinator for ABG

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Meryl Dorey
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Dorey
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture