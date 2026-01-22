We're Screwed-Topher Field Explains how the Uniparty plans to get rid of One Nation
If we all know this-we put a crimp in their plans. Please share!
This is probably one of the most important videos all Australians MUST watch now. And share. And understand. Labor and Liberals are not in opposition - they are the uniparty. And One Nation threatens their supremacy so they will do whatever they can to stop them. This is why the hate speech legislation needed to be passed. Bondi was an excuse to get what they wanted-what they have planned for years - passed. Like the AfD in Germany, like Nigel Farage in the UK, like Marine le Pen in France. Our government is going to try and steal our voice. Please share it because the more people who are aware, the less likely they are to succeed.
What about Albo’s history in the Communist Party, and that other organisation he and many others are members of?
Interesting parallel drawn between different countries facing similar dynamics. The comparison to France's situation with Le Pen is apt since there's a pattern of establishment parties closing ranks when they feel threatned. I remember reading about how the French political system changed tactics over the years to counter her party, and its wild how similar playbooks show up elsewhere.