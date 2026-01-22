Buy me a coffee

This is probably one of the most important videos all Australians MUST watch now. And share. And understand. Labor and Liberals are not in opposition - they are the uniparty. And One Nation threatens their supremacy so they will do whatever they can to stop them. This is why the hate speech legislation needed to be passed. Bondi was an excuse to get what they wanted-what they have planned for years - passed. Like the AfD in Germany, like Nigel Farage in the UK, like Marine le Pen in France. Our government is going to try and steal our voice. Please share it because the more people who are aware, the less likely they are to succeed.

