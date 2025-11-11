I thought this was satire when I first read it. But now - 300,000 public servants (surely, in this situation, that is the most ironic of oxymorons!) in Canada are going to be taught how to shoot guns, drive trucks and fly drones. In my opinion, the next move by the tyrants in Ottawa will be to disarm the population. I hope Canadians hold their right to self-protection close and refuse to give in.

This is a lesson for Australians about what we did wrong in the Martin Bryant false flag event. Never, ever give up your right to protect yourself against your government.

