What does a country do when their actions are so abhorrent, the population starts rising up?
They take 300 bureaucrats, arm them and send them out to control the situation. Please Canada - don't give Albo any ideas!
I thought this was satire when I first read it. But now - 300,000 public servants (surely, in this situation, that is the most ironic of oxymorons!) in Canada are going to be taught how to shoot guns, drive trucks and fly drones. In my opinion, the next move by the tyrants in Ottawa will be to disarm the population. I hope Canadians hold their right to self-protection close and refuse to give in.
This is a lesson for Australians about what we did wrong in the Martin Bryant false flag event. Never, ever give up your right to protect yourself against your government.
Looks like Canada is ruled, like most "Western" countries these days, by demonic entities wearing human skin suits. From Justine Castreau to Carnage. Way past time to "deal with them", to use a euphemism. But of course these are just "middle management", if that...others would pop up to take their place. Think "Italian Black Nobility" (linked to satan/Saturn) as the conductors of the orchestra of evil and chaos. See the work of Frances Leader.
I can't imagine all of Australia's public servants being keen on learning military skills: driving trucks, shooting guns and flying drones! Well, maybe the flying of drones could be fun for many. But for those public servants working in offices? I'm not sure getting out and driving trucks and shooting guns would be their idea of fun. If they liked it that much, what are they doing in an office for a job? The public servants already mowing grass, fixing roads etc? Sure. Right up their alley. Hell, they probably already do all this 'military'-style stuff, anyway, even as part of their job! But the paper pushers? Nah. I think a lot would hate the new regime...
But yes, Canada doing that does rather read as a joke, doesn't it?!
It also makes me wonder what happened to their armed forces? They couldn't have had that many military people decimated/injured/killed from the covid shots, could they? Oh wait....they probably could...hence the need to fill those number gaps - but this time with people who mostly have no urge to be there, and who are probably ALSO jabbed, and if you make them do military exercises (running, skipping, push-ups etc), many will keel over! Sounds like a desperate move to me, the type a rash leader does in the middle of a war. Next thing we'll be hearing Canadian kids are being pulled out of school at 15 to join the army...and that from high school, military training will now be mandatory...