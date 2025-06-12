This is from the Courier Fail
Meryl Dorey— Thanks for reporting, and thanks for standing up and speaking out for freedom as you have for so long.
I'm in the USA and all I can say is, yes, it's "time to move on" in some ways for some people (it's not "one size fits all"), however, those who think it's "time to move on" and forget about what happened and not hold responsible those who so brutalized others, and even murdered them, they are profoundly mistaken. The consequences of this criminal catastrophe will reverberate through our lifetimes, and through the ages.
It sounds good on the surface, but it's far too late. And probably won't help anyone. All it means is those who are already jabbed don't have to keep having more jabs!
Think about it. The jab mandates were in late 2021. People who refused the jabs and weren't allowed to keep their jobs (yes, I know it's been ruled as illegal, as it should have been!) haven't been doing their job for over 3 years now. In jobs that require people to keep up to date with their knowledge base, treating patients etc, you'd be hard pressed to be classified as 'fit for duty' if you've not been able to tick all those other boxes for 3+ years (such as professional development, firearms training, seeing patients etc).
These words from Crisafulli's mouth sound good, but the reality is that these government workers have a lot more hoops to jump through to be able to do their jobs. For those in the medical field, AHPRA has requirements, too. Not seeing patients = a virtual death sentence for treating practitioners. How can you have 'Recency of Practice' if you've not been allowed to treat anyone?! For a few lucky ones, there will be ways around this, but for many, I don't think this 'decision' by Crusafulli is going to help them. He has no idea how these systems work!