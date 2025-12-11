Buy me a coffee

Substack is now showing its ugly side…what do you think?

Yesterday, I received this message from Substack - the platform that supposedly was not going to censor or give in to the efforts of external forces to oppose freedom of speech:

To say that I was flabbergasted is an understatement!

You see, Substack is NOT social media. And it is NOT being required by the Australian Reichstag to ask for age verification.

Substack is supposed to provide a venue where free speech is facilitated and differing opinions are respected.

But Substack seems ready, willing and yes, EAGER to comply with tyranny.

Because as I said before, they are not named in the list of social media platforms that eKaren has issued a fatwa against. And yet, they are rolling over and playing dead anyway.

Below from Chat GPT:

🧾 Where Substack fits in Substack is a newsletter and publishing platform , not traditionally classified as a social media service under this law’s definitions. It doesn’t primarily operate as an interactive social network where users post and interact in the same way as the listed social media platforms.

Because of that, Substack is not on the government’s specified list of age-restricted platforms required to enforce the under-16 ban or age verification under the Social Media Minimum Age scheme.

🧠 Bottom line ✅ Australian law does require age verification from specific social media platforms to prevent under-16s from holding accounts. ❌ Substack is not one of the platforms expressly required by that social media minimum-age law to age-verify or block under-16 users. 📌 Substack may still ask for age verification under its own policies or due to other international regulations, but that’s a platform decision, not a direct naming under the Australian social media age-restriction law.

Now, I don’t make very much at all from Substack - under $9,000 a year in paid subscriptions (and I appreciate each and every one of you!). But Substack gets a percentage of that money and I refuse to fund my own enslavement - no matter how small that funding is in the long run.

So I am turning off paid subscriptions at this point and they will remain off until such time as Substack develops a backbone and decides to stand up for their supposed commitment to free speech.

Until that time, you are welcome to support my by buying me a cup of coffee at Ko-fi if you feel that you’ve gained something worthwhile from my writing or activism.

Please let me know what you think about this situation. And if possible, let Substack know what you think at either support@substack.com or on this web page for support. You can also leave a public comment at Substack’s X page which is @Substack

If you do write in, please keep the following in mind (again, provided by ChatGPT)

📌 A quick tip for impact

When submitting feedback, include: That you’re a user or creator affected by the age-verification move. Clear suggestions or concerns (policy impact, user experience). Any links to relevant announcements or documentation.



As always, you are welcome and encouraged to cc or bcc me in on your correspondence with them at admin@myinformedchoice.com.au

