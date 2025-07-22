Why [some] Smart Women Have No Empathy or Ability to See What's Right in Front of Them
An especially malicious podcast by Annie McCubbin and the 'courageous', anonymous Snarky Gherkin who, by volunteering to participate in the COVID jab trial, showed he is a bit of a dill pickle.
As you would be aware, I have spoken often about the Forest of the Fallen, a volunteer-run nationwide effort to raise the profile of the real harm caused by the COVID jabs.
Hundreds of placards are displayed in public spaces with the photos and stories of those who have been killed or injured by these jabs. It is a powerful and sobering event and it takes place every weekend around the country.
Denialism and victim-blaming at its worst
It takes a special kind of drongo to see these signs and not be affected by them.
Today, I bring you two such individuals - Annie McCubbin of the Why Smart Women Podcast and an anonymous man who goes by the name of Snarky Gherkin who apparently participated in the pre-distribution trial for the COVID jabs and lived to tell the tale.
You can listen to the podcast at the link above or read the transcript here.
My first impression of this pair was that neither one of them is especially articulate. There was an inordinate amount of humming and hawing and it seemed to be nearly unintelligible at times. Reading through the transcript, it is not easy to actually understand what they’re on about - you have to listen to really understand how incredibly arrogant and ignorant they seemed to me.
Fake deaths, fake injuries
Their premise is that the Forest of the Fallen is fake, that the deaths aren’t real and those people are actually still running around on planet Earth having a good old laugh at the expense of the ‘anti-vaxers [sic]’ - they can’t even spell their pejoratives correctly! and claiming that we are all liars who are so socially inept, being involved in this movement is the only way we can get friends.
At least, that was my understanding.
Annie and her husband, David, have a company called Coup that seems to be about leadership and a Facebook page where she shares her podcasts and not a whole lot else.
One of her often repeated premises seems to be that Instincts or gut feelings are wrong and should be ignored. Poor dear.
She wouldn’t know this, but one of the most mind-blowing things I learned through interviewing nearly the families of nearly 1,000 vaccine-injured people (COVID jabs and other vaccines) on the VaxXed Bus Downunder was that probably at least 80% of those who were either vaccine-injured themselves or had children who were, said that they had a gut instinct NOT to take or give the jab but the ignored it. The link was so strong, I thought of a working title for the future video of these interviews - VaxXed - the Gut Instinct.
Our gut is nearly always right - Annie doesn’t believe that and I didn’t for a very long time either until life proved me wrong. If we trusted our gut, vaccines wouldn’t even be a thing.
Gaslighting and cruelty
People like Annie and the Dill Pickle seem to be saying that what we see with our own eyes, experience in our own bodies, is fake (she actually said that - she called it the Fake Forest of the Fallen). And I say that the pair of them are so far down the Mass Formation Psychosis tunnel, they may never see the light at the other end which is quite sad.
In any case, it has been some time since I heard anything more malicious and uncaring about the fate of other human beings so, I just had to share it with you all too. Why should I have to suffer alone? You’re welcome! 😉
I would love to hear your thoughts on this podcast and how you think it is possible that, after 5+ years of such obvious and transparent lies by government, pHarma and the media, people like this are still so shameless about putting their apparent ignorance on display and attacking those who are victims of these immoral untruths and coercive jab policies?
It has now been proven beyond all doubt that the ‘jab’ (which is definitely not a vaccine and has been proven to have been developed as a bio-weapon) causes the Spike Protein to cross the blood-brain barrier and actually attaches and subsequently damages the Amygdala causing a form of chemical lobotomy. There is also a procedure called Amydalotomy. I have seen changes in people who have been jabbed and it’s not a nice change. No empathy and lots of aggression. Appears very much to be damaged Amygdala
I'm not actually going to read this podcast or listen to it, because I don't need more stupidity and negativity drained through my brain! However, I trust you Meryl, and therefore I trust that this podcast is as dingbattish as you have described!
The thing is, many people aren't 'smart'. Many people don't listen to their gut. And as we know, the gut IS right. If you listen/feel REALLY carefully, it is never wrong. People who think their guts are wrong are so out of tune with their body they might as well live in a Parallel Universe. That, or they could join the ranks of Medicine, where students are told in their first few lectures about adhering to protocol and ignoring the gut instinct.
You can't fix StUPid - and they are too sTUpID to know they either need fixing or even want to be fixed. That's just how it is.
We all know on here that the Forest of the Fallen is VERY real. That those lives are not fake. That real people got injured, maimed, and died. But hey, there are always dingbats out there that think things like this didn't happen. And it won't matter what we say or do about it, or provide information galore to attest to it, sTUpiD people like these podcasters won't change their minds. Because it's not about the truth for the sTUpID people. It's about them wanting to feel better/higher than someone else. Why let the truth get in the way of a good story, right?!