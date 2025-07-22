As you would be aware, I have spoken often about the Forest of the Fallen, a volunteer-run nationwide effort to raise the profile of the real harm caused by the COVID jabs.

Hundreds of placards are displayed in public spaces with the photos and stories of those who have been killed or injured by these jabs. It is a powerful and sobering event and it takes place every weekend around the country.

Denialism and victim-blaming at its worst

It takes a special kind of drongo to see these signs and not be affected by them.

Today, I bring you two such individuals - Annie McCubbin of the Why Smart Women Podcast and an anonymous man who goes by the name of Snarky Gherkin who apparently participated in the pre-distribution trial for the COVID jabs and lived to tell the tale.

You can listen to the podcast at the link above or read the transcript here.

My first impression of this pair was that neither one of them is especially articulate. There was an inordinate amount of humming and hawing and it seemed to be nearly unintelligible at times. Reading through the transcript, it is not easy to actually understand what they’re on about - you have to listen to really understand how incredibly arrogant and ignorant they seemed to me.

Fake deaths, fake injuries

Their premise is that the Forest of the Fallen is fake, that the deaths aren’t real and those people are actually still running around on planet Earth having a good old laugh at the expense of the ‘anti-vaxers [sic]’ - they can’t even spell their pejoratives correctly! and claiming that we are all liars who are so socially inept, being involved in this movement is the only way we can get friends.

At least, that was my understanding.

Annie and her husband, David, have a company called Coup that seems to be about leadership and a Facebook page where she shares her podcasts and not a whole lot else.

One of her often repeated premises seems to be that Instincts or gut feelings are wrong and should be ignored. Poor dear.

She wouldn’t know this, but one of the most mind-blowing things I learned through interviewing nearly the families of nearly 1,000 vaccine-injured people (COVID jabs and other vaccines) on the VaxXed Bus Downunder was that probably at least 80% of those who were either vaccine-injured themselves or had children who were, said that they had a gut instinct NOT to take or give the jab but the ignored it. The link was so strong, I thought of a working title for the future video of these interviews - VaxXed - the Gut Instinct.

Our gut is nearly always right - Annie doesn’t believe that and I didn’t for a very long time either until life proved me wrong. If we trusted our gut, vaccines wouldn’t even be a thing.

Gaslighting and cruelty

People like Annie and the Dill Pickle seem to be saying that what we see with our own eyes, experience in our own bodies, is fake (she actually said that - she called it the Fake Forest of the Fallen). And I say that the pair of them are so far down the Mass Formation Psychosis tunnel, they may never see the light at the other end which is quite sad.

In any case, it has been some time since I heard anything more malicious and uncaring about the fate of other human beings so, I just had to share it with you all too. Why should I have to suffer alone? You’re welcome! 😉

I would love to hear your thoughts on this podcast and how you think it is possible that, after 5+ years of such obvious and transparent lies by government, pHarma and the media, people like this are still so shameless about putting their apparent ignorance on display and attacking those who are victims of these immoral untruths and coercive jab policies?

